Pantheon, a leading global private markets investor, is delighted to announce the appointment of Arnab Mazumdar as Partner and Chief Data Innovation Officer, as well as two new Managing Directors, Christian D'Amico and Brian Hanson, to continue to expand the firm's presence and reach in key global growth markets.

Mr. Mazumdar will spearhead and accelerate digital and data innovation across the firm. He will lead and evolve Pantheon's digital transformation strategy, including the firm's data capabilities and analytics. He joins Pantheon following 16 years at BlackRock, where he held several leadership positions, including Chief Digital Officer for BlackRock Private Markets and Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of the Multi-Asset Solutions Group, the firm's multi-asset private markets investment team.

Mr. D'Amico will serve as Head of German Speaking Europe. Within this role, he will oversee client servicing and business development across the firm's portfolio of solutions in private equity, private credit, infrastructure and real estate, encompassing traditional closed ended funds, individual customized accounts, and semi-liquid solutions targeting the private wealth channel, including the Pantheon Global Private Equity (PGPE) fund.

Finally, Mr. Hanson is Managing Director in the firm's US Private Wealth division, which oversees the AMG Pantheon Fund (P-PEXX), one of the largest registered private equity funds in the US with approximately $3.7bn in assets under management1

Kathryn Leaf, Partner, Co-Head of Investment and Incoming CEO at Pantheon, commented: "These new hires reflect our commitment to expanding Pantheon's established presence in key growth areas of the industry, and to continuing to put innovation at the heart of everything we do. I am delighted to welcome Arnab to the team to lead our digital and data transformation strategy. Additionally, as we continue to serve a wider range of clients in growing global markets, Christian and Brian bring added depth and expertise to our Investor Relations team."

About Pantheon

Pantheon* has been at the forefront of private markets investing for more than 40 years, earning a reputation for providing innovative solutions covering the full lifecycle of investments, from primary fund commitments to co-investments and secondary purchases, across private equity, real assets and private credit.

We have partnered with more than 650 clients, including institutional investors of all sizes as well as a growing number of private wealth advisers and investors, with approximately $67bn in discretionary assets under management (as of March 31, 2024).

Using creative approaches informed by our specialized experience and delivered by a global team of professionals based in offices across Europe, the Americas and Asia, we invest with purpose and lead with expertise to build secure financial futures.

Pantheon refers to the subsidiaries and subsidiary undertakings of Pantheon Ventures Inc. and AMG Plymouth UK Holdings Limited and includes operating entities principally based in the US (San Francisco and New York), UK (London), Hong Kong, Guernsey, Tokyo, Dublin and Singapore. Pantheon Ventures Inc. and Pantheon Ventures (US) LP are registered as investment advisors with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"); Pantheon Securities, LLC is a broker dealer registered with the SEC and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"). Pantheon Ventures (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") in the United Kingdom. Pantheon Ventures (Guernsey) Ltd and a number of other Pantheon entities incorporated in Guernsey are regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Pantheon Ventures (Asia) Limited is registered as a Type II Financial Instruments Business and Investment Advisory and Agency Business Operator with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau in Japan (KLFB). Pantheon Ventures (Ireland) DAC is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland ("CBI") and is an appointed representative of Pantheon Ventures (UK) LLP in respect of activities carried out in the United Kingdom. Pantheon Ventures (Singapore) Pte. Ltd holds a capital markets service licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS") to conduct fund management with accredited and institutional investors.

The AMG Pantheon Funds are distributed by AMG Distributors, Inc., a member of FINRA/SIPC.

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. 2024

1 As of June 30, 2024.

