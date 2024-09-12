Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.09.2024 13:00 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: Foreign media team lauds "Shaangu Solution" in tour around assembly workshop in NW. China

BEIJING, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When walking into the assembly workshop of Shaanxi Blower (Group) Co., Ltd. (Shaangu Group), foreign media representatives applauded the Chinese company's green products and solutions in fostering green transformation at home and abroad.

Photo shows representatives of foreign media visiting an assembly workshop of Shaanxi Blower (Group) Co., Ltd. (Shaangu Group) in Lintong manufacturing park in Xi'an City of Shaanxi Province, Sept. 10, 2024.

On September 10, 11 executives and journalists from foreign media such as the Financial World (Spain), Curierul National (Romania), Delovoy Kazakhstan and Latin American News Agency (Cuba) toured Shaangu Group's assembly workshop in Lintong manufacturing park in Xi'an City, northwest China.

With many foreign flags hung overhead, some of the foreign media representatives expressed their excitement about this surprising "meeting" with their national flags, each of which stands for an export market of the system solutions for distributed energy and energy saving and environmental protection products of Shaangu Group.

Such a model factory of Shaangu Group featuring automated and smart workshops left a deep impression on Isaura Diez Millan, chief correspondent in China from Latin American News Agency, who said China has walked in the forefront of the world in bolstering energy transformation.

The foreign media representatives, accompanied by senior management staffs of Shaangu Group and its Indian affiliate, also paid a visit to the company's global operation center for smart distributed energy utilization solutions named "Energy Interconnection Island".

From top ceiling design to energy structure and tiered utilization of energy, Shaangu Group managed to maximize energy use efficiency for users via the "Energy Interconnection Island" system solutions and has currently developed the EISS4.0 system solutions for low-carbon and energy saving in smart cities construction.

During the tour, Serik Korzhumbayev, editor-in-chief of Delovoy Kazakhstan hoped for deeper cooperation between the company and Kazakhstan businesses as its advanced compressed-air energy storage devices and "Energy Interconnection Island" demonstrated the latest achievement of China's green energy industry.

Zhang Li, head of Shaangu Group's power production division, welcomed more foreign friends to visit the company to experience its endeavors to integrate deeper into the Belt and Road cooperation and provide global users with smart and highly efficient energy system solutions.

Shaangu Group is a Shaanxi Province-headquartered distributed energy system solutions provider and its related solutions and products have been in service in 100-plus countries and regions around the world.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342103.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2503979/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-foreign-media-team-lauds-shaangu-solution-in-tour-around-assembly-workshop-in-nw-china-302246443.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.