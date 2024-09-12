LFTD Partners Inc.: Take Off: Urb Launches New "Fly High" Brand Identity and Urb Miles Loyalty Program

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / Leading hemp, wellness and energy products maker Urb, a wholly owned subsidiary of LFTD Partners Inc. ("LFTD Partners") (OTCQB:LIFD), announced that it has launched its new "Fly High" brand identity and Urb Miles loyalty program, at www.Urb.shop.

Fly High curates a portfolio of 14 premium cannabinoids and 10 terpenes homogenized into effect-based blends, and other products, including:

Skybites: 'True-Infused' Terpene gummies, featuring linalool, pinene, and citronellol terpenes, in addition to cannabinoids such as Delta 9, CBD, CBG, CBC and Delta 8. What sets our Skybites apart is the infusion of our unique 'True-Infused' Terpenes - a groundbreaking innovation in the world of edibles. Unlike traditional terpenes that are merely added for flavor or aroma, our True-Infused Terpenes are scientifically formulated and rigorously tested to enhance the potency, flavor, and overall effects of each bite, ensuring that you get the most out of every experience;

Aerovape 710 vapes, fueled with Pegasus Award Winning Delta 8 and Flash Frozen Live Resin, and other premium cannabinoids, such as THCV, THCB, Delta 10, H4cbd, THCP, THCH, HHC and HHCP;

The Mile High Aerovape 420 Max: the jumbo jet of disposable vapes, fueled with super cannabinoids THCP and THCB to boost your experience, and blended with Pegasus Award Winning Delta 8 and Flash Frozen Live Resin;

Flight Fuel cartridges, fueled with Pegasus Award Winning Delta 8 and Flash Frozen Live Resin, and other premium cannabinoids, such as HHC, HHCP, THCP, THCH, THCV, THCB, delta 10 and H4cbd;

Frequent Flyer Flower, featuring AAA grade THCA Indoor Exotic Flower grown in the most advanced coco coir soil;

The Jointcase, which contains five 0.7 gram prerolled indica and sativa joints that are Diamond-infused with THCA and CBG, delivering a sky-high experience even when you're on the ground; and

The Puff Puff Passport: the most unique rolling papers, made with natural flax plant fibers for a smooth and consistent burn. Each passport comes with 52 papers and filters.

And with the new Urb Miles loyalty program, Urb customers earn rewards with each purchase as well as bonus opportunities that can be redeemed as coupons toward future purchases. There are four membership Flight Tiers: Economy, Main Cabin, Premium, and First Class. With each order, a customer moves closer to reaching the next tier, and milestone bonuses are provided to the member when the member reaches a new tier.

"Urb's new Fly High brand identity has been in the works for eight months, and reflects our commitment to providing delicious, highest quality, fully lab tested, exciting products that let everybody Fly High and have the best tailored experiences!" said Nick Warrender, Urb's founder and CEO, and the Vice Chairman and COO of LFTD Partners.

About LFTD Partners Inc.

Publicly traded LFTD Partners Inc., Jacksonville, FL (OTCQB:LIFD) is the parent corporation of Lifted Made, Kenosha, WI (www.Urb.shop), which manufactures and sells hemp-derived and other psychoactive products under its award-winning Urb brand, hemp-free health and wellness gummies under its Mielos brand, and hemp-free energy gummies under its Rebel brand. Lifted Made is the worldwide, exclusive manufacturer and seller of Diamond Supply Co. (www.DiamondSupplyCo.com), and Cali Sweets hemp-derived products, and is the exclusive manufacturer and seller in the USA of hemp-derived products for a subsidiary of a large, publicly traded US marijuana company. LFTD Partners Inc. also owns 4.99% of hemp-derived beverage and products maker Ablis (www.Ablis.shop), and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits (www.CraterLakeSpirits.com) and Bend Spirits, Inc., all located in Bend, OR. Please read LIFD's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which fully describe our business and the Risk Factors associated therewith. Stay updated with our company news and product launches by subscribing to our newsletters at www.LFTDPartners.com and at www.Urb.shop.

Disclaimer

None of the statements contained herein have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and none of the products manufactured or sold by Urb are intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes the operations, financing, growth, performance, products, plans and expectations of LFTD Partners Inc. and Lifted Liquids, Inc. d/b/a Lifted Made and d/b/a Urb Finest Flowers. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or contribute to these companies' actual operations, financing, growth, performance, products, plans or results of these companies differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain other factors, including the risk factors set forth in LFTD Partners Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell common stock or any other securities of LFTD Partners Inc.

