CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CSDS RNS BITC & SLNC Final Terms Update (12/09/24)



12-Sep-2024 / 13:15 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





12 September 2024



CoinShares Digital Securities Limited

Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of

CoinShares Digital Securities

LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83

CoinShares Physical Bitcoin and CoinShares Physical Staked Solana - Increase of Issued Digital Securities

Jersey - 12 September 2024 - CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") hereby announces the decision to increase the amount available for issued Digital Securities as per the newly published Final Terms from 25,000,000 to 75,000,000 as of 12 September 2024.

Class ISIN Management Fee Old Aggregate Number of Digital Securities New Aggregate Number of Digital Securities CoinShares Physical Bitcoin GB00BLD4ZL17 Reduced to 0.35% p.a. 25,000,000 75,000,000 CoinShares Physical Staked Solana GB00BNRRFY34 Reduced to 0% p.a. 25,000,000 75,000,000

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as defined or used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated April 16, 2024.

For further information, please contact:

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited

2 Hill Street

St. Helier, Jersey,

JE2 4UA

Channel Islands

ir@coinshares.com