Donnerstag, 12.09.2024
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
WKN: 889250 | ISIN: GB0005774855 | Ticker-Symbol: 14F
Frankfurt
12.09.24
08:02 Uhr
5,550 Euro
+0,050
+0,91 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.09.2024 13:24 Uhr
53 Leser
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 12

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust PLC at close of business on 11 September 2024 were:

506.24p Capital only (undiluted)
513.12p Including current year income (undiluted) XD

Notes:

1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2. Following the Share Issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 9th May 2023, the Company has 191,183,036 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 1,828,806 shares which are held in Treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.


