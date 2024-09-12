BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 12

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 11 September 2024 were:

667.46p Capital only

678.08p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 75,000 Ordinary shares on 10th September 2024, the Company has 89,996,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 13,213,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.