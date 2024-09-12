AleaSoft Energy Forecasting says higher demand pushed electricity prices up across most major European markets last week. However, prices fell in Portugal and Spain due to lower demand and rising solar production. AleaSoft Energy Forecasting has said that electricity prices rose in most major European markets during the first week of September due to higher demand and decreased solar production in some regions. Markets including Belgium, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Italy, and the Nordics recorded increases on a weekly basis, while Portugal and Spain experienced respective ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...