Jelvix: Estonian IT Innovators Drive 140% Revenue Surge With AI Coach for Employees

AI Coach Boosts Revenue by 140%, Reduces Burnout, and Enhances Employee Development

TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / An Estonian company introduced a groundbreaking development - an AI Coach - that has resulted in a 140% increase in the company's revenue while addressing critical issues of stress and burnout among employees.

The innovation came in response to a massive workforce shortage, with about 30.5 mln U.S. workers having left their jobs in 2023. The AI virtual assistant is expected to help address this problem by offering training programs and emotional support to employees worldwide.

Jelvix AI Coach: A New Way To Support Employee Growth

Jelvix is a software development company that also implemented AI to help employees grow. Their tool provides personalized and AI-driven support tailored to the specific goals of each business branch, ensuring that employee development remains effective and meaningful.

Jelvix's AI Coach acts as a personal assistant accessible via app, desktop, or chat. It supports professional growth, task management, and mental health.

The Role of Jelvix AI Assistant in Employee Development:

Customized Learning Paths

Jelvix AI Coach identifies skill gaps and provides tailored training to help employees improve where they need it most.

Boosting Productivity

By analyzing work habits, the AI Coach offers tips to optimize tasks and make work more efficient.

Building Soft Skills

The AI Coach uses simulations to help employees improve communication, leadership, and teamwork.

Emotional Support

The Coach helps to balance emotions by offering tailored strategies for stress management

Understanding Company Culture

The AI Coach helps employees understand and follow the company's core values, making sure their actions align with its mission and goals.

Implementing the AI Coach: Are Results Worth the Investment?

AI chatbot integration into business operations can be costly but might bring significant improvements.

The solution by Jelvix helped decrease employee turnover by 30%, while job satisfaction increased by 45%. Most impressively, it led to a 140% increase in revenue thanks to improved employee productivity.

Key Benefits of the Jelvix AI Chatbot for Businesses and Employees:

Enhanced Productivity

The AI Coach delivers personalized recommendations to boost productivity.

Lower Employee Turnover

By providing personalized support and career development, the AI Coach keeps employees satisfied.

Scalable Training

The Coach makes it easy to provide tailored training to all employees, no matter how large or spread out the team is.

Improved Work-Life Balance

The AI Coach offers advice on managing stress and balancing work and personal life.

Career Advancement

Regular feedback and career development recommendations help employees stay on track with their professional goals.

Supportive Work Environment

The AI Coach fosters connection and engagement by supporting company culture and providing emotional support.

Jelvix plans to add more features to suit healthcare technology partners and other business niches. The developers expect the AI Coach to become a popular tool that will help companies upskill their teams.

