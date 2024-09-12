Anzeige
WKN: A3CPSF | ISIN: GB00BNG2VN02 | Ticker-Symbol: E7F0
Frankfurt
05.08.24
09:59 Uhr
0,020 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CIZZLE BIOTECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CIZZLE BIOTECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
12.09.2024 13:54 Uhr
CIZZLE BIOTECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES GROUNDBREAKING COLLABORATION WITH MOFFITT CANCER CENTER TO ADVANCE EARLY-STAGE LUNG CANCER DETECTION

LONDON , Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings plc ("Cizzle"), a UK-based diagnostics company specialising in early-stage lung cancer detection, announces a pivotal collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, Florida's leading cancer hospital. This partnership will clinically evaluate Cizzle's proprietary CIZ1B biomarker assay in patients with suspicious lung nodules, marking a significant step in the fight to reduce the number of deaths from lung cancer by using a simple blood test instead of the current costly, time consuming and invasive process.

Key Highlights:

  • Partnership with Moffitt Cancer Center: As the only US National Cancer Institute-designated 'Comprehensive Cancer Center' in Florida, Moffitt is renowned for its top-tier lung cancer screening and research programs.
  • First-ever clinical evaluation: The study will test patients with indeterminate lung nodules for the CIZ1B biomarker, potentially providing more accurate early-stage lung cancer detection.
  • Cutting-edge technology: The evaluation will utilize Cizzle's newly developed monoclonal antibodies, produced in collaboration with BBI Solutions.
  • Blood sample analysis at the University of York: Samples from Moffitt's patients will be analysed at the laboratory where the CIZ1B biomarker was first developed.

A Pioneering Study:

This collaboration is part of Moffitt's Phase 2 program, "Using Biomarkers for Diagnosis, Risk Stratification of Post-treatment Recurrence and Long-Term Survival of Lung Cancer." Led by Dr. Lary Robinson, Director of Moffitt's Lung Cancer Early Detection Center, the study will evaluate Cizzle's CIZ1B biomarker's ability to detect lung cancer early, aiming to reduce false positives and unnecessary interventions caused by CT scans.

Strategic US Expansion:

The partnership with Moffitt arose from the early progress of Cizzle's US-based partner, Cizzle Bio Inc., which brings an experienced team of healthcare professionals and clinicians to drive the business forward in North America. The Moffitt study will be important in demonstrating the value of a simple blood-based biomarker test in early lung cancer detection.

A Global Opportunity to Save Lives:

With lung cancer claiming nearly 5,000 lives daily worldwide, early detection is crucial. Cizzle's CIZ1B biomarker blood test offers a cost-effective, non-invasive solution to detect lung cancer in its earliest stages, potentially saving lives and reducing healthcare burdens.

Allan Syms, Executive Chairman of Cizzle Biotechnology, commented:

"Our collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center is a transformative moment for Cizzle. Moffitt's reputation as one of the largest and most respected cancer centers in the U.S. makes this partnership a significant milestone in advancing our CIZ1B biomarker test. For the first time, patients with suspicious lung nodules at a major cancer clinic will be evaluated using our test as part of their clinical assessment.

This collaboration highlights the potential of our biomarker to reduce false positives from CT scans, offering clinicians a powerful tool to better identify patients at risk for early-stage lung cancer as well as future screening and surveillance. With Moffitt's leadership in lung cancer research and screening, we are excited to bring this innovative test to all patients."

For more details, visit Cizzle Biotechnology.

Contact - allan@cizzlebiotech.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cizzle-biotechnology-announces-groundbreaking-collaboration-with-moffitt-cancer-center-to-advance-early-stage-lung-cancer-detection-302246491.html

