Majority Of One Records: Louise Goffin Releases Single 'RIGHT NOW'

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / Acclaimed singer-songwriter Louise Goffin, daughter of Carole King and Gerry Goffin, releases her latest single "RIGHT NOW," a poignant reflection on the changes in our world and the importance of seizing the moment.

With this release, Goffin reunites with a first-class lineup of musicians and brings her unique sound to the forefront again. "When I write a song, I know that the song is way smarter than I am. My job is to listen, get out of the way, and be of service to birth something bigger than who I am in my everyday life."

Best known for singing on the "Gilmore Girls" theme song, she made her debut public appearance opening for Jackson Browne at the world-famous Troubadour when she was just 17. Snagging several major-label deals throughout her career, she turned toward becoming an independent artist. "I needed to express my art without a committee and liberate myself from having to wait for a release schedule alongside 20 other artists."

In touch with her muse, she empowers a younger generation. She has become more prolific and impactful as an independent artist, consistently upping her songwriting game, production, and vocal delivery. An irresistible blend of genres from California singer-songwriter, '90s guitar bands, and timeless jazz and blues, she has crafted a track that resonates with urgency and compassion. "RIGHT NOW" emerged from a period of isolation during the pandemic, beginning as a simple voice memo that captured her reflections on a rapidly changing world. Collaborating remotely with songwriter Maia Sharp, Goffin transformed an idea into a powerful anthem about immediacy and support.

Chris Whitten (Dire Straits, Paul McCartney) lends his drumming prowess, Fernando Perdomo (Echo In The Canyon) adds guitar and bass, and Darian Sahanaja (Brian Wilson) contributes his piano expertise. Goffin's original guitar and vocal performance from her home recording has stayed intact, even as the other stellar musicians added to it. The single was mixed by Goffin's son producer/artist Elijah Wells and mastered by Dale Becker Mastering.

"RIGHT NOW" is a testament to Goffin's resilience, showcasing her ability to adapt and thrive amid challenging times. This release marks the beginning of a series of singles that Goffin plans to drop, reflecting her dedication to engaging listeners with fresh, impactful content.

Highlights:

Song's origin traces back to a voice memo captured during the early days of the pandemic, evolving into a message of urgency and support.

Past work includes producing a Grammy-nominated album for Carole King and performing the iconic duet on the "Gilmore Girls" theme song.

Goffin hosts and produces Song Chronicles, a podcast featuring conversations with legendary songwriters, musicians and producers from the relaxed perspective of an insider, talking the "inside baseball" of songs and record-making with peers.

Goffin founded The Goffin & King Foundation whose mission focuses on diversity, equity, and inclusion for a younger generation of songwriters. "'RIGHT NOW' is about making the most of every moment and supporting those around us."

To listen to "RIGHT NOW," visit https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/louisegoffin/right-now/.

About Majority Of One Records

Named after a phrase Carole King's mother Eugenia Gingold (Louise's grandmother) used to say: "I don't need to please other people. I am a majority of one." Louise Goffin started her own record imprint to release her music the way she hears it. Visit louisegoffin.com.

