Optimal Dynamics & Motorcity Systems Announce Partnership to Accelerate Customer Deployments

New Integration Partnership Streamlines Access to Optimal Dynamics for Trimble TMW.Suite, Innovative and Truckmate Users

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / Optimal Dynamics, the leader in artificial decision intelligence for trucking companies, today announced a strategic partnership with Motorcity Systems. This collaboration enables faster, more scalable integrations for Trimble TMW.Suite, Innovative, and Truckmate users, enhancing their ability to leverage the power of the Optimal Dynamics platform.

"We are thrilled to expand the capabilities available to customers using Trimble TMS solutions, enabling them to efficiently access advanced technologies like Optimal Dynamics through our unique, cloud-based TORQUE Integration Network," said Ken Van Heel, CEO at Motorcity Systems.

The partnership introduces a robust integration layer between Optimal Dynamics and Trimble TMS solutions, ensuring data quality and standardization through modern APIs. Clean, standardized data is the cornerstone of any successful technology implementation, as it eliminates inconsistencies and errors that can disrupt operations. By streamlining data workflows, this integration accelerates deployment schedules and enables Trimble users to quickly start realizing the powerful automation benefits of Optimal Dynamics.

"As we continue to expand our partner ecosystem, we're excited to collaborate with the transportation and technology integration experts at Motorcity Systems to tackle industry challenges and modernize operations for our customers," added Daniel Powell, CEO and Co-founder at Optimal Dynamics.

Trimble TMS users are already leveraging the combined expertise of Optimal Dynamics and Motorcity Systems, experiencing firsthand the benefits of Optimal Dynamics' ability to automate and optimize their truckload networks. The Optimal Dynamics and Motorcity Systems teams, along with joint customer Leonard's Express, will be at Trimble Insight in Las Vegas, NV, September 15-17 and available for meetings at the Optimal Dynamics booth #113: https://info.optimaldynamics.com/trimble-insight-2024.

About Motorcity Systems

Motorcity Systems is a team of transportation industry professionals and seasoned technology and integration experts that solve problems and fill gaps created by legacy systems. The company helps motor carriers move from traditional technologies to a portfolio of solutions that better fit their needs while saving time and cost. Motorcity Systems' cloud-based platform and prebuilt, native integrations bring its software applications together with legacy TMS systems, third-party software, and partner products. Learn more at www.motorcity.systems.

About Optimal Dynamics

Optimal Dynamics is dedicated to providing state-of-the-art decision intelligence solutions to the transportation industry. The byproduct of 40 years of R&D at Princeton University, the company leverages its proprietary decision intelligence engine to deliver a comprehensive operating system to automate and optimize strategic and operational decisions for truckload operators. Optimal Dynamics is headquartered in New York City and is backed by marquee investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, The Westly Group and Activate Capital. Learn more at www.optimaldynamics.com.

