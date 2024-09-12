Sendero Consulting: Sendero Named to 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / Sendero, a management consulting firm with expertise delivering strategic planning, digital transformation, and organizational effectiveness solutions, has been selected by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine as one of this year's 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services.





The Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services award is based on an analysis of survey responses from over 157,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the consulting and professional services industry.

"This award is a direct result of anonymous employee feedback, which makes it all the more meaningful," said Sendero CEO and Founder Bret Farrar. "For the past twenty years, my top priority has been building Sendero into a world-class organization respected for its outstanding people, teamwork mindset, and transformative client results. This recognition is a testimony that we're currently doing just that."

The Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry."

In the past year, Sendero has been recognized as a Top Workplace by USA Today and Dallas Morning News and has received awards for their dedication to improving the health of their employees and talent development program. Additionally, the company has obtained the Great Place to Work Certification and was named to the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas list. Sendero's award-winning culture is the result of its dedication to cultivating a workplace where employees feel valued, inspired, and empowered to achieve their fullest potential.

About Sendero

Sendero is a full-service management consulting firm focused on one thing: empowering rapid, significant, and measurable results. Sendero's experts provide guidance in strategic planning, digital transformation, and organizational effectiveness across a variety of industries to enable large and mid-sized companies to implement fundamental transformation. Since its founding in 2004, Sendero has routinely been recognized as a best place to work by employees, Top Workplaces, and the Dallas Morning News. With offices in Austin, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, and Phoenix, Sendero is focused on making an impact for its clients and community.

