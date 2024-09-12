National Student Clearinghouse: More Students Enroll in College Within a Year of High School Graduation

HERNDON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / While the rate of 2023 high school graduates immediately enrolling in college remained flat from the previous year's graduating class across most high school characteristics, the rate of 2022 high school graduates enrolling within a year of their graduation increased from the previous year, according to the 2024 High School Benchmarks report from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

College enrollments within a year of graduation for the 2022 class increased as much as 3.2 percentage points (pp) across nearly all high school characteristics-those defined by incomes, race/ethnicity, or locale-compared with college enrollments the previous year.

"The improving persistence rate is an optimistic sign for high school graduates who are choosing to enroll in college," said Doug Shapiro, Executive Director of the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. "Large and widening gaps for low-income students continue to be a cause for concern, however, throughout the postsecondary journey."

Other findings include:

Persistence: The rates of high school graduates remaining in college for their second year increased across all high school characteristics by at least a percentage point between the 2020 and 2021 high school graduating classes. Graduates of high schools with higher shares of Black and Hispanic students saw a higher rise in rates of persistence (+2.9 pp) compared to graduates of low minority high schools.

College completion rates: Postsecondary completion rates of high school graduates either remained stagnant or fell across nearly all high school characteristics. The largest increase in overall completion is for students from high poverty schools (+0.6 pp to 25.1 percent). Other than for students from low poverty high schools, all completion rates remain below 50 percent (59.4% for low poverty schools, 25.1% to 48.9% across other high school characteristics).

The 12th annual High School Benchmarks report provides the most current data on high school graduates' postsecondary enrollment, persistence, and completion outcomes. These data serve as the most relevant benchmarks for monitoring and evaluating progress in assisting students in making the transition from high school to college and earning a credential in a timely manner.

