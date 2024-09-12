Buyer Group International, Inc. Reveals Anamalous Aeromagnetic Survey Results for The New Rambler District in Albany County, Wyoming

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYRG), a junior miner company focused on its flagship Shambhala Project containing approximately 2.65 square miles of mineral rights in the New Rambler Mining District in Albany County, Wyoming, is pleased to announce a preview of the results from the completed USGS aeromagnetic survey conducted spring and summer of 2023. The survey identified significant magnetic anomalies that align with the geological history of the New Rambler District and the company's exploration model highlighting the potential for heavily mineralized deposits located in the area.

The USGS aeromagnetic survey covered a wide area including the Shambhala project area. What it reveals are highly magnetic zones that may correlate with platinum group element mineralization as well a mineralized iron, copper, titanium, cobalt, and aluminum as demonstrated from other testing done in the area The next phase will focus further exploration and drilling programs on several key areas of interest highlighted by the results.

Figure 1: Aeromag Results with BYRG Claims Overlaid

Key Highlights from the Aeromagnetic Survey:

We have identified three distinct magnetic anomalies, which suggest potential zones for the mineralization of platinum group elements amongst other types, copper, cobalt, etc.

The correlation between these anomalies and known geological structures in the region increases the likelihood of successful targeted drilling with more efficient outcomes.

The CEO, David Bryant was quoted, "The results of the aeromagnetic survey conducted by the USGS are very interesting and reveal a ton of information. These findings allowed us to continue with a huge step forward with the project, demonstrating we are on the edge of a highly attractive mineralized zone. With this data, we are more confident in our exploration approach and eager to begin targeted drilling in the identified high-potential zones."

With such clear results from the USGS Survey the Company is poised to leapfrog ahead with its program for exploring this area.

The company previously proposed conducting a magnetic survey in Q3 of 2024, however with this survey in hand, the Company intends to proceed with an IP (induced polarization) survey that will further examine the magnetic anomalies at depth to provide us with legitimate drilling targets. Induced polarization (IP) tomography is a highly effective geophysical tool for mineral exploration.

(Figure 2 - Proposed MagSurvey)

2D resistivity/IP prospecting shows changes in the Earth's properties that happen both vertically and laterally. This allows for a determination of the geometry and depth of buried structures.

By simultaneously creating two maps: resistivity and IP, you can easily identify the presence of a charge in the ground. This is critical for mineral exploration and identifying economic minerals, particularly massive sulfides, which are highly conductive with respect to the rest of the subsurface. In the Shambhala claims area, it is believed that regional hydrothermal fluids remobilized pre-existing sulfide minerals into discrete structures, thereby concentrating them. An IP survey should clearly detect these minerals, especially when scattered as smaller grains within a rock matrix, providing valuable information for mineral prospecting. As a result, the degree of knowledge about the three major subsurface formations will dramatically increase, opening the path for future drilling and permitting plans.

Buyer Group will continue to engage with stakeholders, including local communities and regulatory bodies, as the exploration progresses!

About Buyer Group International, Inc.

Buyer Group International, Inc. is targeting exploration at its flagship mining project Shambhala in Albany County, Wyoming. The Shambhala Project consists of 84 lode claims, 2.65 square miles in the historic New Rambler District. The district is located near the south edge of the Cheyenne Belt, a noted Greenstone Belt of the Medicine Bow mountains, which contains various concentrations of rare minerals.

To learn more about Buyer Group International, Inc. also visit:

Corporate Website: https://frontierplatinumgroup.com/

Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/buyergroupinc

Corporate LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/byrg/

Corporate Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/buyergroupinternationalinc/

Corporate Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091509813233

OTC Stock Market Information: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BYRG/overview

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BYRG/disclosure

CONTACT:

Buyer Group International, Inc.

Phone: 214-810-1317

Email: byrg.group@gmail.com

SOURCE: Buyer Group International, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com