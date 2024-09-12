Beacon Oral Specialists Announces Strategic Partnerships With Oral Surgery Partners and Vero Beach Surgical Arts

Newest Agreements Welcome Five Surgeons; Expand Footprint in Southern California, Florida

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / Beacon Oral Specialists, a portfolio company of Blue Sea Capital, announced today that it has entered strategic partnerships with two premier practices, Oral Surgery Partners and Vero Beach Surgical Arts.

Beacon Oral Specialists

The newest partnerships expand Beacon's presence in Florida and Southern California with five surgeons providing best-in-class clinical care in four practice locations. With the agreements with Oral Surgery Partners and Vero Beach Surgical Arts, Beacon is partnered with more than 130 Oral Surgeons, practicing in 100 locations across 11 states.

Oral Surgery Partners, with locations in Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach, and Westchester, Calif., has served patients throughout the South Bay for more than 40 years. Drs. Trent Westernoff, Martin Mardirosian, Joshua Wohlgemuth, and Robin Ambaram have extensive experience and expertise in all aspects of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. In addition to providing world-class care, the surgeons prioritize giving back to their communities. Practice founder Dr. Westernoff, a decorated U.S. Army veteran, was deployed as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom during his nine-year military career, and Drs. Mardirosian and Wohlgemuth both volunteer with the Thousand Smiles Foundation, with all four surgeons routinely being involved in a variety of donated dental services in conjunction with the South Bay Children's Health Center aimed at making an impact on oral health in their community. The practice has had the honor of being a part of the LA Kings Hockey doctor call team for more than 10 years.

"Oral Surgery Partners is incredibly excited to join the Beacon community of committed leaders in patient care and practice growth," said Dr. Westernoff. "I am eager to work closely with this league of talented surgeons, many of which are close friends and colleagues. We look forward to adding to their solid foundation and achieving greater heights of success for Beacon, our community, patients and practice."

On the opposite coast, the partnership with Dr. Andrew Colgan of Vero Beach Surgical Arts in Florida, adds to Beacon's presence in the state and brings another esteemed surgeon with decades of experience to the Beacon network. Dr. Colgan, a long-time member of the American Society of Implant & Reconstructive Dentistry (ASIRD), founded by Beacon partner Dr. Lee Walker of Los Gatos Oral & Facial Surgery, practices full-scope oral surgery with a specialized focus on full-arch therapies.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Beacon Oral Specialists, which shares our dedication to providing top-tier patient care to our patients and referring doctors," Dr. Colgan said. "We look forward to the positive outcomes of working together with their management team and partner surgeons to continually elevate the patient experience."

The additions of Oral Surgery Partners and Vero Beach Surgical Arts bring to Beacon two more highly regarded practices aligned with the organization's focus on providing best-in-class care and elevating the OMS specialty while preserving clinical autonomy.

"We are excited about our newest partnerships with Oral Surgery Partners and Vero Beach Surgical Arts. Dr. Colgan is nationally respected for his leadership in implant surgery. He will play a vital role both as a servant leader providing care to his patients and as part of Beacon's peer-to-peer mentorship model. Drs. Westernoff, Mardirosian, Wohlgemuth, and Ambaram represent best-in-class surgeons, partners and visionaries, with a unique focus on providing positive surgical outcomes coupled with an unparalleled patient experience," said Beacon CEO Mike Friguletto. "We look forward to partnering with both practices and welcome them into our national network of distinguished oral surgery practices in the nation's most desirable communities."

About Beacon Oral Specialists

Beacon Oral Specialists (www.beaconoralspecialists.com) is a leading management services organization exclusively serving the oral surgery sector. Beacon Oral Specialists delivers world-class practice management solutions to a network of nationally renowned oral surgeons across the United States. Beacon Oral Specialists provides a comprehensive set of business support functions, including practice development, billing and collections, financial and accounting services, benefits and payroll management, information technology, data analytics, vendor management and legal.

About Oral Surgery Partners

Oral Surgery Partners (www.redondo-oralsurgery.com) has three locations in Southern California, with four highly trained surgeons and a skilled and professional team offering the highest standard of quality oral surgery, customized dental implant solutions, and personalized care.

About Vero Beach Surgical Arts

Vero Beach Surgical Arts (www.drcolgan.com) located in Vero Beach, Fla, offers a full range of dental implant and oral surgery services including reconstructive and esthetic surgery of the face and jaw, dental implants and wisdom teeth removal as well as complete care for facial trauma, sleep apnea, and TMJ.

About Blue Sea Capital

Blue Sea Capital (www.blueseacapital.com) is a private equity firm based in West Palm Beach, Fla., that partners with growth-oriented, lower middle market companies and their entrepreneurial leadership teams. The firm has more than $1.4 billion in assets under management and invests across three industry verticals: aerospace & defense, healthcare and industrial growth. Blue Sea Capital's strategy is to partner with talented managers and differentiated companies, typically as the first or second institutional investor, to deliver strategic and operational value-add that drives growth acceleration, industry outperformance and business transformation.

