Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2024) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V00) ("Inverite" or the "Company"), is a leading AI-driven software provider utilizing real-time financial data to empower businesses to transact more effectively with consumers, is pleased to announce that it achieved new monthly record-breaking transactions revenue for August 2024 while reducing operating costs.

During the month of August, Inverite transaction revenue set a new monthly record in revenue from the previous record setting month in May of this year while reducing costs by 11%. This achievement brings Inverite's total unique Canadian customer profile threshold in excess of five million and continues to demonstrate industries acceptance and confidence with our platform and products.

"Given the challenging financial times of high interest rates and inflation, Inverite continues to contribute growth in the Company's top line revenue while reducing operating costs through technology innovation. Inverite's service offerings continue to provide increased value for alternative lenders in the largest sector of the credit economy, the non-prime and underbanked consumer. Our goal as a company is hyper-focused in achieving cash-flow breakeven as quickly as possible." said Karim Nanji, CEO of Inverite

Our solutions for alternative lenders continue to be well received, as our platform prioritizes both the efficiency and effectiveness of the data analytics process in near real-time while maintaining the highest adherence to regulatory standards.

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. ("Inverite") (CSE: INVR) (OTC: INVRF) (FSE: 2V00) is a Vancouver-based, AI-driven software provider specializing in real-time financial data. With a vast database of over nine billion financial data points from more than four million and a half unique Canadian consumers transactions, Inverite empowers businesses to transact more effectively with consumers through innovative solutions for data enrichment, identity, risk management and compliance.

For further information about Inverite Insights, please visit: inverite.com

