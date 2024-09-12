The company will showcase its new solutions bundled with Dell storage at IBC2024 that enable data access across all environments and locations

Arcitecta, a creative and innovative data management software company, today announced it is expanding its data management ecosystem with three new solutions that address today's dynamically changing and increasingly distributed data and workflow environments: Mediaflux Multi-Site, Mediaflux Edge and Mediaflux Burst.

The new solutions enable users within geographically dispersed workforces to collaborate more efficiently, spend far less time waiting for data when it's needed and avoid unnecessary investments in compute resources when usage times peak. They exemplify Arcitecta's evolving ecosystem of advanced data management capabilities that ensure data is moved to the right location for the right user at the right time, accelerating innovation, discoveries and business outcomes. Arcitecta will showcase the new solutions, bundled with Dell PowerScale and ECS/ObjectScale, in the Dell Technologies booth #7.A45 at IBC2024, September 13-16 in Amsterdam.

"Arcitecta's mission is to advance data management to new heights, empowering our customers to excel in their fields whether it's creating the most innovative visual effects production, discovering life-saving treatments, or unlocking insights from satellite, sensor, and IoT data without the burden of tedious data management," said Jason Lohrey, CEO and Founder of Arcitecta. "Our first principles approach of building from the ground up enables Arcitecta to solve problems others cannot. As a result, we are expanding our ecosystem of data management solutions that fit together like a puzzle, ensuring data is moved to the right place at the right time to optimize value for users."

Transmitting data over distances has become commonplace for organizations with increasingly distributed workforces, leading to latency and application performance issues. Content production organizations, such as those in media and entertainment, that operate on a global scale, often face hurdles accessing shared data and resources in real-time, hindering collaboration and productivity. Organizations' data compute services are vital to modern workflows but often face resource challenges to meet peak usage demands, which can drive excessive budget allocations and poorly utilized capacity.

Arcitecta's Mediaflux Multi-Site, Mediaflux Edge and Mediaflux Burst enable organizations to solve these challenges and more:

Mediaflux Multi-Site A Single Global Namespace for all your Data: Streamlines data management and facilitates global data accessibility, collaboration and project completion. It enables widely distributed organizations, including those operating across multiple countries, to overcome the hurdles of accessing shared data and resources in real-time or near real-time. These organizations often need "follow the sun" pipelines where data can efficiently move across networks and transparently arrive at its destination, regardless of where the expertise, talent or computer resources are located.



Mediaflux Multi-Site allows customers to choose between two options depending on their workflow requirements and the distance between locations, to achieve optimum data movement and fluidity: 1) a global file system (GFS) that leverages the power of a single global namespace, and 2) a federated file system (FFS) that uses multiple independent synchronized namespaces for data sets that are separated by greater distances across oceans, for example. FFS is especially beneficial for content and creative organizations such as visual effects production, where teams may collaborate between New York and Tokyo, or Los Angeles and the United Kingdom.

Mediaflux Edge Consolidate, Centralize, and Optimize Your Data Across the Globe: Dramatically reduces redundant data transfers, eases network traffic and meets applications' low-latency requirements. Using a hub-and-spoke model for caching data at the edge, it enhances application performance and eliminates unnecessary end-to-end data transfers by keeping frequently accessed content close to users at the edge where individual users and their devices reside. Mediaflux Edge keeps data safe and secure, maintaining a copy of the data within a central repository to provide a full recovery capability should a threat or unplanned event occur at the edge. It also allows organizations to realize the cost efficiencies of centralized hubs, while enabling edge users to run applications at full speed without overprovisioning multiple data centers.

Mediaflux Burst A Hybrid Solution for Data-Intensive Burst Computing: Enables organizations to meet peak usage demands cost efficiently, avoiding unnecessary budget spend on underutilized compute resources. Peak usage demands for compute resources can differ significantly from daily operational requirements. Mediaflux Burst allows organizations to expand access to compute resources and processing power in the cloud or any another site that has additional resource availability, when they exceed their current on-premises computing resources. Traditionally, computing power and data storage were closely linked, with tasks performed near storage for efficiency. Mediaflux Burst breaks this paradigm by decoupling computing from the data's location, allowing it to be stored for optimal cost or security, while computing tasks are optimized for performance or scalability.

"We're excited to showcase the Mediaflux Multi-Site, Mediaflux Edge and Mediaflux Burst suite of solutions at IBC2024, bundled with Dell storage to demonstrate a 'better together' hybrid model that delivers exceptional value to customers," added Lohrey.

Availability

The new Mediaflux Multi-Site, Mediaflux Edge and Mediaflux Burst solutions are available immediately and can be purchased from Arcitecta, Dell Technologies or any Dell reseller. For more information, contact talk@arcitecta.com.

