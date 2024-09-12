Causal reasoning enables AI to master quantitative data, leading to trusted decision-making

Today, causaLens, a leader in causal AI technologies, announced an exciting new collaboration with Google Cloud to offer a grounding service for quantitative data. The collaboration will combine causaLens' causal reasoning capabilities with Google Cloud's state-of-the-art cloud computing services and generative AI (genAI) capabilities, including Gemini models. The powerful combination will enable organizations to enhance the abilities of large language models (LLMs) to reason about complex quantitative data.

causaLens is renowned for its leading capability to build AI systems that can reason about cause and effect. The company's groundbreaking technology employs causal AI that discovers causal relationships, unveiling how real-world systems operate which is critical in aiding genAI systems to better quantify and utilise cause-and-effect, and handling structured and quantitative data. Yet quantitative data is omnipresent in the enterprise and is the foundation of business decision-making.

With its Google Cloud integration via the Vertex AI Gemini Model API, causaLens empowers LLMs with causal reasoning abilities, including causal inference (determining whether and how one variable influences another), counterfactual reasoning (exploring "what if" scenarios within a modeled world), and interventions (recommending specific actions to achieve desired outcomes). This innovative approach augments LLM contexts by embodying causal relationships and causal calculations, enabling LLMs to comprehend a business's intricate workings and unlocking genAI's enterprise decision-making potential.

Take the example of a telecommunications company facing rising customer churn. Using an LLM grounded with causal reasoning, you could analyze vast amounts of customer data to identify true causal relationships. The system might discover that service outages in specific regions, rather than pricing, are the primary cause of churn. You could then ask, "What would happen to our churn rate if we improved network reliability by 15% in the affected regions?" The LLM, grounded by a causal model, would provide a data-driven prediction and recommend specific interventions, such as allocating more resources to network infrastructure in certain areas. This approach combines the intuitive interaction of genAI with the rigorous, data-driven insights of causal AI, enabling leaders to make decisions that are both informed and explainable.

"Teaming up with Google Cloud represents a significant milestone for causaLens and the future applications of AI in enterprise decision-making," said Darko Matsovki, CEO and Founder of causaLens. "Our mission is to enable enterprise decision-making with trustworthy AI. Our partnership with Google Cloud will unlock trust in Generative AI, paving the way for an exponential increase in enterprise intelligence."

"At Google Cloud, we are dedicated to fostering innovation that brings about transformative change," stated Adrian Poole, Director, Digital Natives, UKI, Google Cloud. "Our collaboration with causaLens empowers their customers with models grounded in relevant data, enabling businesses to make informed decisions, optimise operations, and discover new growth opportunities through reliable AI."

CausaLens' grounding technology for quantitative data can be applied beyond causal models. Enterprises using traditional ML models, deep learning, econometrics, or linear regression, can utilise causal grounding and benefit from causal reasoning capabilities within their existing frameworks. Utilising causal reasoning dramatically increases the applicability of these existing techniques for reliable and trusted decision-making.

Google Cloud customers can easily acquire and deploy causaLens' capabilities on Google Cloud Marketplace,

About causaLens

causaLens is a market leader in grounding AI with causal reasoning. We empower AI systems to reason about cause and effect, and master quantitative data, thereby enhancing their ability to understand and intelligently interact with the world. Our groundbreaking causal AI technology enables enterprises to adopt robust, explainable, and scalable AI-powered decision-making. Our flagship platform, decisionOS, is trusted by global industry leaders across the manufacturing, retail, finance, healthcare and media sectors and includes prestigious organizations like Cisco, Scotiabank, GE Vernova, and LG.

For more information, please visit www.causalens.com or contact kriti@causalens.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240912382958/en/

Contacts:

kriti@causalens.com