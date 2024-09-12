Electrical teams can now write, manage, and verify their requirements directly in Altium 365.

Altium, a global leader in electronics design systems, announced today that it has launched the Requirements Systems Portal Application into the Altium 365 cloud platform for electronics design collaboration. The Requirements Systems Portal helps to ensure visibility and awareness of functional requirements from concept to manufacturing, improving upon cost, quality, and risk in the product development process.

The launch follows Altium's acquisition of Valispace earlier this year. Valispace is a game-changing Systems and Requirements Engineering tool that joins system design and requirements engineering with an AI-assisted and data-driven approach.

The electronics design process is disconnected and plagued by rework because the work of PCB design engineers is often disconnected from system requirements. The Requirements Systems Portal ensures that electrical teams can write, manage, and verify their requirements directly in the Altium 365 ecosystem, allowing team members from different disciplines to view requirements in the context of their designs. When electrical engineers, electrical managers, systems architects and external stakeholders all have access to the same information, everyone on the team knows they are working with the latest values and up-to-date specifications.

The integration of the Requirements Systems Portal into Altium 365 extends the platform's capability as an end-to-end development platform and supports Altium's goal of connecting everyone involved in the electronics development process.

"The Requirements System Portal on Altium 365 supercharges innovation and accelerates time to market," said Ananth Avva, VP and GM of Cloud Platform, Digital Industries, at Altium. "By bringing product-level context to the entire electronics design process, engineers can effortlessly ensure requirements are met across applications like supply chain and simulation. This puts systems thinking at the forefront, empowering engineers to thrive in today's competitive landscape and deliver world-class electronic products."

Register today for the upcoming webinar on September 18, 2024, to learn more about the Requirements Systems Portal Application in Altium 365: https://go.altium.com/new-a365-requirements-and-systems-portal.html

For more information on the Altium 365 cloud platform applications, please visit: altium365.com.

About Altium

Altium Limited, a part of the Renesas Group, is a global software company headquartered in San Diego, California, accelerating the pace of innovation through electronics. For over 30 years, Altium has been delivering software that maximizes the productivity of PCB designers and electrical engineers. From individual inventors to multinational corporations, more PCB designers and engineers choose Altium software to design and realize electronics-based products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240912616273/en/

Contacts:

Christina Murphy, Altium

Senior Director, Corporate Marketing and Communications

christina.murphy@altium.com or pr@altium.com