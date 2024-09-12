Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
12.09.2024 14:06 Uhr
Quickplay Partners with TelevisaUnivision to Enhance its Univision NOW App with New Capabilities

Quickplay integrates its Video CMS capabilities to provide an end-to-end solution.

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quickplay today announced a new partnership with TelevisaUnivision for its end-to-end cloud-native platform to enhance the company's Univision NOW App.

Quickplay Partners with TelevisaUnivision to Enhance its Univision NOW App with New Capabilities

In today's highly competitive marketplace, streaming services must continuously find ways to attract new subscribers while nurturing loyalty from existing ones. To this end, Quickplay enables the creation of cohorts based on trends in content usage, location and device, providing opportunities for personalized content recommendations and relevant advertising. These solutions aim to attract new viewers and continue to foster consumer loyalty.

Quickplay offers personalized and flexible content curation capabilities, including targeted ad-insertion for live-linear, FAST channels, VOD content and downloads. Quickplay will provide video platform services to power Univision NOW, the over-the-top subscription video service launched in 2015, which features content from Univision and UniMás. The service was designed as a standalone offering that did not require a pay TV subscription to access.

"Univision is the leading Spanish-language network in the U.S., which is why we're thrilled to partner with the TelevisaUnivision team as the new provider to ensure loyal viewers have an exceptional and personalized experience across Univision NOW, enabled by our suite of capabilities," said Paul Pastor, Chief Business Officer of Quickplay.

Want to learn more? Come meet the Quickplay team at IBC 2024 in Stand 5.H61 from September 13th -16th. Meetings can be booked at sales@quickplay.com.

About Quickplay:
Quickplay is leading cloud transformations of OTT and in-home experiences for pay-TV, telcos, and MVPDs. The company's cloud-native platform leverages a transformative open architecture for unparalleled performance in delivering premium video, handling complex use cases, and scaling to millions of viewers. Founded by a team that has built and operated dozens of Tier 1 OTT services worldwide, Quickplay is powering immersive sports, live experiences, and personalized entertainment on any screen. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego, Chennai, India, and Europe. Quickplay is a two-time winner of the Google Cloud Industry Solution Partner of the Year Award for Media & Entertainment. For more information, visit https://quickplay.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2503408/Quickplay_Quickplay_Partners_with_TelevisaUnivision_to_Enhance_i.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quickplay-partners-with-televisaunivision-to-enhance-its-univision-now-app-with-new-capabilities-302245945.html

