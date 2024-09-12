Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 899376 | ISIN: US5147661046 | Ticker-Symbol: LDE
Frankfurt
12.09.24
08:02 Uhr
4,320 Euro
+0,060
+1,41 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIFECORE BIOMEDICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIFECORE BIOMEDICAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3204,50015:17
4,3004,50014:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.09.2024 13:06 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc.: Lifecore Biomedical Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

CHASKA, Minn., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) ("Lifecore" or the "Company"), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO"), today announced that it has received written notice from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department stating that the Company has regained compliance with the filing requirement in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c), which requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and that the Company has also cured the deficiency under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5620(a), which requires listed companies to hold an annual meeting of stockholders during each fiscal year. With the Company in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c), and having cured its deficiency under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5620(a), Nasdaq has ceased any action to delist the Company's common stock.

While the Company is now in compliance with the listing rules, Nasdaq has informed the Company that it will be subject to a Mandatory Panel Monitor until September 4, 2025, during which time, if the Company again fails to comply with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c), the Company will not be permitted to provide the Nasdaq Staff with a plan of compliance with respect to that deficiency, nor will the Company be afforded a cure period. Instead, upon the Nasdaq Staff would issue a delisting determination letter, the Company would then have an opportunity to request a new hearing with the initial Hearing Panel or a newly convened Hearing Panel if the initial Hearing Panel is unavailable.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the Company, visit Lifecore's website at www.lifecore.com.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.