Sharps Technology Inc: Sharps Technology Announces Continued Listing on Nasdaq Pending Results of an Upcoming Special Shareholders' Meeting

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharps Technology, Inc., (NASDAQ: STSS and STSSW) ("Sharps Technology" or the "Company"), an innovative medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company offering patented, best-in-class syringe products, announced today that the Company has secured approval from The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq" or the "Exchange") to maintain its listing, subject to conditions outlined below.



On September 9, 2024, Sharps Technology received a Determination Letter from Nasdaq confirming the Company's continued listing on the Exchange. This follows the August 13, 2024, hearing with the Nasdaq Hearings Panel, where the Company presented its compliance plan.

At the August hearing, the Company's senior management and outside counsel outlined its compliance plan to address a bid price deficiency. Previously, the Company had been granted an extension to resolve the deficiency, wherein the Company agreed to conduct a reverse split and obtained shareholder approval at a ratio of up to one share for eight. After obtaining shareholder approval, a new Exchange rule was proposed that would subject a company with a bid price deficiency to immediate delisting if the same company had experienced a bid price deficiency in the previous 12 months. As a result of this proposed rule, the Company determined to seek shareholder approval for a reverse split at a higher ratio to improve its chances of maintaining compliance with the bid price rule on a long-term basis.

The Nasdaq Hearings Panel has granted the Company a brief exception to complete a reverse split and cure its bid price deficiency. Accordingly, the Company expects to complete a reverse stock split and regain compliance with the bid price rule within the exception period granted by the Panel.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology is an innovative medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company offering patented, best-in-class smart-safety syringe products to the healthcare industry. The Company's product lines focus on providing ultra-low waste capabilities, that incorporate syringe technologies that use both passive and active safety features. Sharps also offers products that are designed with specialized copolymer technology to support the prefillable syringe market segment. The Company has a manufacturing facility in Hungary and is partnering with Nephron Pharmaceuticals to expand its manufacturing capacity in the U.S. For more information about Sharps Technology, please visit the website at: http://sharpstechnology.com .

