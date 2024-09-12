Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) Announces Plans for New Publicly Traded Share Classes and Forward Stock Split to Address Decline in Stock Price

Naples, FL, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), a publicly traded leader in music rights management, today announced a series of strategic actions aimed at addressing the decline in stock price following the company's recent reverse stock split, which failed to achieve its intended objectives. To counter the negative effects of the reverse split, the company is introducing new share classes and preparing for a forward stock split, part of a broader effort to restore shareholder value and improve market liquidity. These actions are designed to reverse the challenges created by the reverse stock split and set the company on a path to future growth.

Earlier this year, Music Licensing, Inc. conducted a reverse stock split with the goal of enhancing its stock price and improving marketability. However, the reverse split did not deliver the anticipated results, leading to a decline in stock price and reduced liquidity. Despite efforts to stabilize the market, the company faced difficulties in locating a broker-dealer or investment bank to facilitate a long-term stock buyback program. In response to these issues, Music Licensing, Inc. is taking decisive steps to introduce new measures aimed at recovering lost value and enhancing shareholder benefits.

Central to the company's plan is the creation of new share classes. Music Licensing, Inc. is working closely with its legal counsel to develop these new classes, which will offer increased flexibility for shareholders and attract a broader range of investors. The company plans to distribute these new shares to current shareholders through a share-based dividend, rewarding existing investors and encouraging greater market participation. Legal documentation is currently being finalized, and the company will submit with the help of a Market Maker the necessary Form 211 applications with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to facilitate public trading of these new share classes, increasing liquidity and investor engagement.

In tandem with the introduction of new share classes, Music Licensing, Inc. is moving forward with a forward stock split. This forward split is designed to increase the number of outstanding shares and make the stock more accessible by lowering the price per share. By improving share affordability and boosting liquidity, the company aims to stimulate trading activity and restore market confidence. The forward stock split is seen as a crucial step in addressing the decline in stock price caused by the reverse split, and the company is currently drafting amendments to its Articles of Incorporation and obtaining board approvals to ensure a smooth execution.

Alongside these financial measures, Music Licensing, Inc. is actively enforcing multiple favorable legal judgments related to its licensing agreements. These judgments, which stem from the enforcement of contractual obligations, represent significant financial opportunities for the company. The monetization of these judgments is already underway, and the company expects substantial cash inflows from these efforts, further strengthening its financial position and supporting these shareholder-focused initiatives.

By introducing new share classes, implementing a forward stock split, and monetizing favorable legal judgments, Music Licensing, Inc. is taking decisive steps to reverse the decline in stock price and restore value to shareholders. These initiatives reflect the company's commitment to addressing the challenges posed by the reverse stock split and ensuring long-term growth and stability for its investors.

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) (ProMusicRights.com)

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), also known as Pro Music Rights, is a diversified holding company and the fifth public performance rights organization (PRO) formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works by notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sauce Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and countless others, as well as artificial intelligence (A.I.) created music.

Additionally, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) owns royalty stakes in Listerine "Mouthwash" Antiseptic and musical works by artists such as The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Elton John, Mike Posner, blackbear, Lil Nas X, Lil Yachty, DaBaby, Stunna 4 Vegas, Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, XXXTentacion, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, Eric Bellinger, Ne-Yo, MoneyBagg Yo, Halsey, Desiigner, DaniLeigh, Rihanna, and numerous others.

