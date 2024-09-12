Anzeige
Ranchero Gold Corp.
Ranchero Gold Corp.: Ranchero Announces Closing of the Sale of Its Mexican Subsidiary

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranchero Gold Corp. ("Ranchero" or the "Company") (TSX.V:RNCH) is pleased to announce that further to its press release of August 21, 2024 the Company has closed the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary Minera y Metalurgia Paika, S.A. de C.V. ("Paika"), to an arm's length party purchaser.

Going forward, the Company will focus its efforts on continuing to explore the Pinchi Lake nickel project as well as opportunistically looking at new projects.

About Ranchero Gold

Ranchero is an exploration and development company currently focused on the Pinchi Lake Nickel Project (the "Pinchi Project"). Ranchero can earn a 100% interest in the Pinchi Project, consisting of six mineral claims totaling 3,917 hectares, situated approximately 15 to 30 km northwest of Fort St. James and 120 km northwest of Prince George in central British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company:

Jesus Noriega
Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Jesus Noriega
Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director
52 1 (662) 437 8520
info@rancherogold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


