Ranchero Gold Corp.: Ranchero Announces Closing of the Sale of Its Mexican Subsidiary

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranchero Gold Corp. ("Ranchero" or the "Company") (TSX.V:RNCH) is pleased to announce that further to its press release of August 21, 2024 the Company has closed the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary Minera y Metalurgia Paika, S.A. de C.V. ("Paika"), to an arm's length party purchaser.



Going forward, the Company will focus its efforts on continuing to explore the Pinchi Lake nickel project as well as opportunistically looking at new projects.

About Ranchero Gold

Ranchero is an exploration and development company currently focused on the Pinchi Lake Nickel Project (the "Pinchi Project"). Ranchero can earn a 100% interest in the Pinchi Project, consisting of six mineral claims totaling 3,917 hectares, situated approximately 15 to 30 km northwest of Fort St. James and 120 km northwest of Prince George in central British Columbia.

