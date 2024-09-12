ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caleres (NYSE: CAL), a market-leading portfolio of consumer-driven footwear brands, today reported financial results for the second quarter 2024.

Reported Sales of $683.3 million, down 1.8% year-on-year; Famous Footwear sales increased 1.5% versus the second quarter of 2023 with a later than expected back- to-school season; Brand Portfolio sales declined 5.1% versus the second quarter of 2023 due to operational reporting challenges in connection with its SAP ERP implementation, and pockets of weak seasonal demand;

Improved second quarter consolidated gross margin rate to 45.5 percent, up 30 basis points year-on-year;

Reported $0.85 in earnings per share for the second quarter, below expectations;

Generated second quarter EBITDA of $57.2 million;

Announces restructuring actions that will result in $7.5 million in annualized SG&A savings and $2 million in SG&A savings in fiscal 2024;

Lowers fiscal 2024 outlook of net sales to down low-single-digits percent versus previous guidance of flat to up 2 percent;

Lowers fiscal 2024 outlook for earnings per diluted share to $3.94 - $4.09 versus prior guidance of $4.30 to $4.60 and provides guidance for adjusted earnings per diluted share of $4.00 to $4.15, which excludes $3 million in restructuring costs expected to occur in the third quarter.

"Caleres reported second quarter results that were below expectations. While our brands and products continue to resonate with consumers and we remain confident in our long-term vision, our second quarter results in both segments fell short of our potential. Our systems implementation led to lack of visibility that prevented us from delivering our expected results. We also experienced weak seasonal demand and back-to-school business came later than expected," said Jay Schmidt, president and chief executive officer. "Despite the sales miss, our gross margin remained strong, driven by the Brand Portfolio. At the same time, Famous Footwear gained market share in the strategically important Kids category. Furthermore, back-to-school sales surged in August bringing the season in total in-line with our expectations."

"We are confident in our ability to get back on track and have addressed the issues from the ERP implementation that temporarily impacted visibility. We are also accelerating certain restructuring actions to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of our teams. Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to deliver earnings per share in line with our revised guidance," said Schmidt. "Longer-term, we believe we are exceptionally well positioned to execute our strategic plan, invest to fuel our growth initiatives, and drive sustained value for our shareholders."

Second Quarter 2024 Results

(13-weeks ended August 3, 2024 compared to 13-weeks ended July 29, 2023)

Net sales were $683.3 million, down 1.8 percent from the second quarter of 2023; Famous Footwear segment net sales increased 1.5 percent, with comparable sales down 2.9 percent Brand Portfolio segment net sales declined 5.1 percent Direct-to-consumer sales represented approximately 75 percent of total net sales

Gross profit was $310.9 million, while gross margin was 45.5 percent, up 30 basis points versus last year; Famous Footwear segment gross margin of 45.0 percent, down 120 basis points versus last year Brand Portfolio segment gross margin of 42.7 percent, up 140 basis points versus last year

SG&A as a percentage of net sales was 39.3 percent, reflecting planned investment in marketing at certain Lead Brands, international expansion and the implementation of the integrated SAP platform;

Net earnings of $30.0 million, or earnings per diluted share of $0.85, compared to net earnings of $33.9 million, or earnings per diluted share of $0.95 in the second quarter 2023 and adjusted net earnings of $35.2 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.98 in the second quarter of 2023;

Inventory was flat to the second quarter 2023 in total;

Borrowings under the asset-based revolving credit facility were $146.5 million at the end of the period, down $98 million from the second quarter of 2023, and included the benefit from a deferred vendor payment of $49 million.

Capital Allocation Update

During the quarter, Caleres continued to invest in value-driving growth opportunities while at the same time returning cash to shareholders through our dividend. In the near term, the company expects to continue to focus on reducing debt and still expects borrowings under its asset-based revolving credit facility will be less than $100 million by 2026. Caleres will continue to consider business performance and market conditions as it evaluates all opportunities for free cash flow as the year progresses, including share repurchases.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook:

Caleres is revising its fiscal 2024 financial outlook. As previously noted, its fiscal 2024 is a 52-week year and compares to a 53-week year in fiscal 2023. The revised assumptions are summarized in the table below. Our tax rate expectation of 24% is unchanged.

Metric Prior 2024 Annual

Guidance Revised 2024 Annual

Guidance Third Quarter

Guidance Sales Change Flat to up 2% Down low single digits Flat to down 2% Operating Margin 7.3% - 7.5% 7.0% - 7.1% GAAP EPS $4.30 - $4.60 $3.94 - $4.09 $1.24 - $1.34 Adjusted EPS $4.30 - $4.60 $4.00 - $4.15* $1.30 - $1.40* Capital Expenditures $60 - $70 million $50 - $55 million

* Adjusted EPS excludes $0.06 associated with restructuring costs in the third quarter.

SCHEDULE 1 CALERES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended ($ thousands, except per share data) August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 Net sales $ 683,317 $ 695,533 $ 1,342,515 $ 1,358,267 Cost of goods sold 372,439 381,360 722,542 741,412 Gross profit 310,878 314,173 619,973 616,855 Selling and administrative expenses 268,349 262,823 534,685 515,918 Restructuring and other special charges, net - 1,647 - 1,647 Operating earnings 42,529 49,703 85,288 99,290 Interest expense, net (3,332 ) (5,128 ) (7,111 ) (10,751 ) Other income, net 1,177 1,616 2,169 3,108 Earnings before income taxes 40,374 46,191 80,346 91,647 Income tax provision (10,101 ) (11,826 ) (19,275 ) (22,490 ) Net earnings 30,273 34,365 61,071 69,157 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 315 422 173 487 Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. $ 29,958 $ 33,943 $ 60,898 $ 68,670 Basic earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 0.85 $ 0.95 $ 1.73 $ 1.91 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 0.85 $ 0.95 $ 1.73 $ 1.91

SCHEDULE 2 CALERES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) ($ thousands) August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,753 $ 47,098 Receivables, net 151,055 136,549 Inventories, net 661,146 660,690 Property and equipment, held for sale 16,777 16,777 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 58,969 53,709 Total current assets 939,700 914,823 Lease right-of-use assets 588,842 505,423 Property and equipment, net 169,459 157,717 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 197,792 209,314 Other assets 124,192 116,683 Total assets $ 2,019,985 $ 1,903,960 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Borrowings under revolving credit agreement $ 146,500 $ 244,000 Trade accounts payable 396,450 350,020 Lease obligations 116,619 133,743 Other accrued expenses 200,854 228,608 Total current liabilities 860,423 956,371 Noncurrent lease obligations 508,950 429,192 Other liabilities 37,128 46,816 Total other liabilities 546,078 476,008 Total Caleres, Inc. shareholders' equity 606,062 464,992 Noncontrolling interests 7,422 6,589 Total equity 613,484 471,581 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,019,985 $ 1,903,960

SCHEDULE 3 CALERES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Twenty-Six Weeks Ended ($ thousands) August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 115,696 $ 125,176 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (20,886 ) (15,044 ) Capitalized software (922 ) (1,833 ) Net cash used for investing activities (21,808 ) (16,877 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving credit agreement 306,868 252,000 Repayments under revolving credit agreement (342,368 ) (315,500 ) Dividends paid (4,899 ) (4,997 ) Acquisition of treasury stock (15,070 ) (17,445 ) Issuance of common stock under share-based plans, net (8,457 ) (10,010 ) Contributions by noncontrolling interests 500 1,000 Net cash used for financing activities (63,426 ) (94,952 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (67 ) 51 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 30,395 13,398 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 21,358 33,700 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 51,753 $ 47,098

SCHEDULE 4 CALERES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP BASIS) TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP BASIS)

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 Pre-Tax Net Earnings Pre-Tax Net Earnings Impact of Attributable Diluted Impact of Attributable Diluted Charges/Other to Caleres, Earnings Charges/Other to Caleres, Earnings ($ thousands, except per share data) Items Inc. Per Share Items Inc. Per Share GAAP earnings $ 29,958 $ 0.85 $ 33,943 $ 0.95 Charges/other items: Expense reduction initiatives - - - 1,647 1,224 0.03 Total charges/other items $ - $ - $ - $ 1,647 $ 1,224 $ 0.03 Adjusted earnings $ 29,958 $ 0.85 $ 35,167 $ 0.98

(Unaudited) Twenty-Six Weeks Ended August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 Pre-Tax Net Earnings Pre-Tax Net Earnings Impact of Attributable Diluted Impact of Attributable Diluted Charges/Other to Caleres, Earnings Charges/Other to Caleres, Earnings ($ thousands, except per share data) Items Inc. Per Share Items Inc. Per Share GAAP earnings $ 60,898 $ 1.73 $ 68,670 $ 1.91 Charges/other items: Expense reduction initiatives - - - 1,647 1,224 0.04 Total charges/other items $ - $ - $ - $ 1,647 $ 1,224 $ 0.04 Adjusted earnings $ 60,898 $ 1.73 $ 69,894 $ 1.95

(Unaudited) Trailing Twelve Months Ended August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 Pre-Tax Net Earnings (Loss) Pre-Tax Net Earnings (Loss) Impact of Attributable Impact of Attributable Charges/Other to Caleres, Charges/Other to Caleres, ($ thousands) Items Inc. Items Inc. GAAP earnings $ 163,619 $ 148,725 Charges/other items: Deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments $ - (26,654 ) $ - (17,374 ) Expense reduction initiatives 4,456 3,308 1,647 1,224 Organizational changes - - 2,910 2,723 Total charges/other items $ 4,456 $ (23,346 ) $ 4,557 $ (13,427 ) Adjusted earnings $ 140,273 $ 135,298

SCHEDULE 5 CALERES, INC. SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Famous Footwear Brand Portfolio Eliminations and Other Consolidated August 3, July 29, August 3, July 29, August 3, July 29, August 3, July 29, ($ thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 420,289 $ 414,238 $ 285,497 $ 300,873 $ (22,469 ) $ (19,578 ) $ 683,317 $ 695,533 Gross profit 189,337 191,479 121,883 124,124 (342 ) (1,430 ) 310,878 314,173 Gross margin 45.0 % 46.2 % 42.7 % 41.3 % 1.5 % 7.3 % 45.5 % 45.2 % Operating earnings (loss) 34,384 40,630 23,620 26,828 (15,475 ) (17,755 ) 42,529 49,703 Adjusted operating earnings (loss) 34,384 40,830 23,620 27,709 (15,475 ) (17,189 ) 42,529 51,350 Operating margin 8.2 % 9.8 % 8.3 % 8.9 % n/m % n/m % 6.2 % 7.1 % Adjusted operating earnings % 8.2 % 9.9 % 8.3 % 9.2 % n/m % n/m % 6.2 % 7.4 % Comparable sales % (on a 13-week basis) (2.9 ) % (4.3 ) % 4.4 % 3.9 % - % - % - % - % Company-operated stores, end of period 855 861 104 94 - - 959 955 n/m - Not meaningful

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED RESULTS

(NON-GAAP)

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Famous Footwear Brand Portfolio Eliminations and Other Consolidated August 3, July 29, August 3, July 29, August 3, July 29, August 3, July 29, ($ thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating earnings (loss) $ 34,384 $ 40,630 $ 23,620 $ 26,828 $ (15,475 ) $ (17,755 ) $ 42,529 $ 49,703 Charges/Other Items: Expense reduction initiatives - 200 - 881 - 566 - 1,647 Total charges/other items - 200 - 881 - 566 - 1,647 Adjusted operating earnings (loss) $ 34,384 $ 40,830 $ 23,620 $ 27,709 $ (15,475 ) $ (17,189 ) $ 42,529 $ 51,350

SCHEDULE 5 CALERES, INC. SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Unaudited) Twenty-Six Weeks Ended Famous Footwear Brand Portfolio Eliminations and Other Consolidated August 3, July 29, August 3, July 29, August 3, July 29, August 3, July 29, ($ thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 769,841 $ 763,396 $ 602,708 $ 626,389 $ (30,034 ) $ (31,518 ) $ 1,342,515 $ 1,358,267 Gross profit 350,342 350,611 269,695 267,982 (64 ) (1,738 ) 619,973 616,855 Gross profit rate 45.5 % 45.9 % 44.7 % 42.8 % 0.2 % 5.5 % 46.2 % 45.4 % Operating earnings (loss) 51,240 57,686 65,045 69,497 (30,997 ) (27,893 ) 85,288 99,290 Adjusted operating earnings (loss) 51,240 57,886 65,045 70,378 (30,997 ) (27,327 ) 85,288 100,937 Operating earnings % 6.7 % 7.6 % 10.8 % 11.1 % n/m % n/m % 6.4 % 7.3 % Adjusted operating earnings % 6.7 % 7.6 % 10.8 % 11.2 % n/m % n/m % 6.4 % 7.4 % Comparable sales % (on a 26-week basis) (2.6 ) % (6.3 ) % 1.9 % 7.0 % - % - % - % - % Company-operated stores, end of period 855 861 104 94 - - 959 955 n/m - Not meaningful

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED RESULTS

(NON-GAAP)

(Unaudited) Twenty-Six Weeks Ended Famous Footwear Brand Portfolio Eliminations and Other Consolidated August 3, July 29, August 3, July 29, August 3, July 29, August 3, July 29, ($ thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating earnings (loss) $ 51,240 $ 57,686 $ 65,045 $ 69,497 $ (30,997 ) $ (27,893 ) $ 85,288 $ 99,290 Charges/Other Items: Expense reduction initiatives - 200 - 881 - 566 - 1,647 Total charges/other items - 200 - 881 - 566 - 1,647 Adjusted operating earnings (loss) $ 51,240 $ 57,886 $ 65,045 $ 70,378 $ (30,997 ) $ (27,327 ) $ 85,288 $ 100,937

SCHEDULE 6 CALERES, INC. BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 ($ thousands, except per share data) Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.: Net earnings $ 30,273 $ 34,365 $ 61,071 $ 69,157 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (315 ) (422 ) (173 ) (487 ) Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. 29,958 33,943 60,898 68,670 Net earnings allocated to participating securities (1,065 ) (1,513 ) (2,278 ) (2,990 ) Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. after allocation of earnings to participating securities $ 28,893 $ 32,430 $ 58,620 $ 65,680 Basic and diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc.: Basic common shares 33,883 34,280 33,838 34,343 Dilutive effect of share-based awards 106 - 106 - Diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc. 33,989 34,280 33,944 34,343 Basic earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 0.85 $ 0.95 $ 1.73 $ 1.91 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 0.85 $ 0.95 $ 1.73 $ 1.91

SCHEDULE 7 CALERES, INC. BASIC AND DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 ($ thousands, except per share data) Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.: Adjusted net earnings $ 30,273 $ 35,589 $ 61,071 $ 70,381 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (315 ) (422 ) (173 ) (487 ) Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. 29,958 35,167 60,898 69,894 Net earnings allocated to participating securities (1,065 ) (1,568 ) (2,278 ) (3,044 ) Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. after allocation of earnings to participating securities $ 28,893 $ 33,599 $ 58,620 $ 66,850 Basic and diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc.: Basic common shares 33,883 34,280 33,838 34,343 Dilutive effect of share-based awards 106 - 106 - Diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc. 33,989 34,280 33,944 34,343 Basic adjusted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 0.85 $ 0.98 $ 1.73 $ 1.95 Diluted adjusted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 0.85 $ 0.98 $ 1.73 $ 1.95

SCHEDULE 8 CALERES, INC. CALCULATION OF EBITDA AND DEBT/EBITDA LEVERAGE RATIO (NON-GAAP METRICS)

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended ($ thousands) August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 EBITDA: Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. $ 29,958 $ 33,943 Income tax provision 10,101 11,826 Interest expense, net 3,332 5,128 Depreciation and amortization (1) 13,818 12,734 EBITDA $ 57,209 $ 63,631 EBITDA margin 8.4 % 9.1 % Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. (2) $ 29,958 $ 35,167 Income tax provision (3) 10,101 12,249 Interest expense, net 3,332 5,128 Depreciation and amortization (1) 13,818 12,734 Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,209 $ 65,278 Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.4 % 9.4 %

(Unaudited) Trailing Twelve Months Ended ($ thousands) August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 EBITDA: Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. $ 163,619 $ 148,725 Income tax provision 6,275 20,996 Interest expense, net 15,703 20,132 Depreciation and amortization (1) 55,140 50,105 EBITDA $ 240,737 $ 239,958 EBITDA margin 8.6 % 8.4 % Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. (2) $ 140,273 $ 135,298 Income tax provision (3) 34,077 38,980 Interest expense, net 15,703 20,132 Depreciation and amortization (1) 55,140 50,105 Adjusted EBITDA $ 245,193 $ 244,515 Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.8 % 8.6 % (Unaudited) ($ thousands) August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 Debt/EBITDA leverage ratio: Borrowings under revolving credit agreement (4) $ 146,500 $ 244,000 EBITDA (trailing twelve months) 240,737 239,958 Debt/EBITDA 0.6 1.0

________________________ (1) Includes depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and intangible assets. (2) Refer to Schedule 4 for the consolidated reconciliation of net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. to adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. (3) Excludes the income tax impacts of the adjustments on Schedule 4. (4) Total availability under the revolving credit agreement was $344.1 million and $245.3 million as of August 3, 2024 and July 29, 2023, respectively. Total liquidity, which includes cash and cash equivalents and availability under the revolving credit agreement, was $395.9 million and $292.4 million for the respective periods.

SCHEDULE 9 CALERES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP BASIS) TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP BASIS) - GUIDANCE

(Unaudited) Third Quarter 2024 Fiscal 2024 Low High Low High GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.24 $ 1.34 $ 3.94 $ 4.09 Charges/other items: Restructuring costs 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.30 $ 1.40 $ 4.00 $ 4.15

