-- Dr. Ananworanich most recently led influenza vaccine development at Moderna and brings more than 20 years of clinical and industry experience in infectious disease --

Leyden Laboratories B.V., (the "Company" or "Leyden Labs"), a biotechnology company working to free people from the threat of respiratory viruses by boosting mucosal immunity, today announced the appointment of Jintanat Ananworanich, M.D., Ph.D., as chief medical officer. Dr. Ananworanich, a physician with global experience fighting infectious disease, will oversee clinical development of Leyden Labs' portfolio of intranasal product candidates.

"We are very excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Ananworanich as the CMO of Leyden Labs. We are thrilled to add her incredible expertise to the team to further guide the development of our intranasal product candidates," said Koenraad Wiedhaup, co-founder and CEO of Leyden Labs.

To her role at Leyden Labs, Dr. Ananworanich brings more than 20 years of experience in infectious disease, most recently serving as Executive Director of clinical development at Moderna where she focused on influenza vaccine development programs. Prior to her time at Moderna, Dr. Ananworanich was Clinical Development Leader at the Bill and Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute where she championed numerous infectious disease endeavors. Throughout her career, her work has included critical research programs in HIV, respiratory syncytial virus, tuberculosis, influenza and coronavirus, with development programs spanning vaccines, biologics and small molecules.

Dr. Ananworanich commented, "I am honored to join Leyden Labs, a company at the forefront of employing the power of mucosal immunity to protect against known and unknown respiratory viruses. Viruses are responsible for a huge burden of death and disease worldwide, and we need medicines that could provide immediate protection against new viral threats. I am thrilled to join Leyden Labs' team of experts on the biology of the respiratory mucosa as we work together to free people from the threat of respiratory viruses."

Dr. Jaap Goudsmit, co-founder and CSO of Leyden Labs commented, "Dr. Ananworanich brings impressive breadth and immense depth in both clinical and development experience which will be instrumental as we advance our portfolio of intranasal product candidates through the clinic."

Dr. Ananworanich received her medical degree from Prince of Songkhla University in Thailand, following which she completed residency and fellowship training in the United States at University of Chicago and Baylor College of Medicine, respectively. Dr. Ananworanich completed her PhD with research on antiretroviral treatments for HIV at the University of Amsterdam. She currently serves as Professor of Internal Medicine in the Department of Global Health at The University of Amsterdam.

About Leyden Laboratories B.V.

Leyden Labs is working to free people from the threat of respiratory viruses. Leyden Labs is leveraging its mucosal immunity platform to develop a portfolio of candidates aimed at providing protection against influenza, coronaviruses, and other respiratory viruses through a new class of broadly protective nasal sprays. To learn more, visit www.leydenlabs.com.

