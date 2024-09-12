Groundbreaking Tools Will Significantly Enhance Media-Centric Workflows and Boost Productivity for Content Creators and Media Professionals

Will Also Showcase Express 1M2, Thunderblade X8, CF Express 4.0 Card Reader, and Innergize Software Providing Professionals with the Most Powerful and Reliable Solutions for Optimized Media Workflows

Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in delivering high-performance, secure, and sustainable technology solutions that enhance and extend the life of Macs and PCs, today announced two groundbreaking product launches at this year's IBC2024. During the event, taking place September 13-16 at the Auditorium Complex at the RAI in Amsterdam, OWC will unveil its latest innovations -- the new Jellyfish Studio and Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD

Visitors to OWC's exhibit in Hall 7, Stand 7A.60 will have the opportunity to see firsthand how the new, cost-effective Jellyfish Studio redefines media-centric workflows with its enterprise-level performance, unmatched redundancy, and user-friendly management software. Tailored specifically for content creators and filmmakers, as well as media professionals, Jellyfish Studio delivers first-of-its-kind features that simplify collaboration and increase productivity, including:

Enterprise Ready -- Powered by a Linux OS and ZFS File System, Jellyfish Studio combines file system, RAID, and volume management in one offering a fast, secure, and scalable storage solution

Easy Setup and Management -- With the Jellyfish Manager, users can easily set up, manage permissions, and connect to the cloud with just a few clicks while Jellyfish Connect ensures secure access to assets from anywhere

Specialized Media Software -- The Jellyfish Media Asset Management (MAM) and Jellyfish Media Engine provide powerful tools for media organization, transcoding, and remote access enabling teams to work seamlessly from ingest to delivery

In addition, OWC will be unveiling the new Envoy Ultra SSD, a cutting-edge Thunderbolt 5 SSD that promises to set new standards in speed and performance. Tailored to meet the needs of media and entertainment professionals today and tomorrow, the Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD is:

Faster than Fast Revolutionary speed over 6000MB/s…up to 2x faster than Thunderbolt 4 and USB4.

Revolutionary speed over 6000MB/s…up to 2x faster than Thunderbolt 4 and USB4. Machine Maximizing Gets the most speed possible from Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB4 machines.

Gets the most speed possible from Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB4 machines. Ready for Anything Easily handle daily data needs to pro-level creative projects while matching internal storage performance.

Easily handle daily data needs to pro-level creative projects while matching internal storage performance. Versatile - Works with Macs, PCs, iPad Pros, Chromebooks, and Surface devices.

- Works with Macs, PCs, iPad Pros, Chromebooks, and Surface devices. Rugged Water-resistant, dust-resistant, and crushproof.

Water-resistant, dust-resistant, and crushproof. Convenient Bus-powered with built-in Thunderbolt cable.

Bus-powered with built-in Thunderbolt cable. Silent Fanless, heat-dissipating aluminum design.

The new OWC Envoy Ultra will be available in 2.0TB and 4.0TB capacities for $399.99 and $599.99 respectively. It is available now for pre-order and will start shipping in late October.

First-Time Showcasing at IBC:

OWC will also be displaying several innovative products for the first time at IBC2024, including:

OWC Express 1M2compact, high-performance storage solution designed for professionals on the go

OWC Thunderblade X8ultimate external SSD for demanding workflows, offering unparalleled speed and reliability

OWC CF Express 4.0 Card Readerpowerful card reader designed to meet the needs of modern media workflows

OWC Innergize Softwarecomprehensive software suite designed to optimize and manage your digital assets with ease

"IBC2024 is the ideal stage for OWC to showcase our latest innovations designed to empower content creators and media professionals. With the launch of the Jellyfish Studio and Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD, we're not just setting new benchmarks for speed and performance; we're transforming how creative teams manage and deliver their projects," said Larry O'Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC). "There has been a lot of 'activity' in the Thunderbolt 5 landscape, but we're steady as we go as we have always been with Thunderbolt. What we have on display here at IBC are real, reliable, and powerful tools, and this is just the beginning for the next generation. We remain unwavering in our commitment to provide solutions professionals rely on, so they can focus on what they do best creating exceptional content."

For further information about IBC, please visit: https://show.ibc.org/.

Journalists/editors and industry analysts can contact Nicole Gorman at nicole.gorman@gormancommunications.com to schedule onsite meetings and demos during IBC2024 and/or for general inquiries or further information regarding product lab tests and reviews.

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in delivering high-performance, secure, and sustainable technology solutions that enhance and extend the life of Macs and PCs. OWC's professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use it creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2024 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240912893443/en/

Contacts:

PR:

Nicole Gorman

Gorman Communications, for Other World Computing (OWC)

M: 508-397-0131

nicole.gorman@gormancommunications.com