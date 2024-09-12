The Conference Department of the Organizing Committee of the 24th CIFIT: The 24th China International Fair for Investment & Trade concluded with fruitful results -- Investment Linking the World and Opening Up for a Win-Win Future

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From September 8th to 11th, the 24th China International Fair for Investment & Trade ("CIFIT"), sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce and co-organized by the Fujian Provincial People's Government, the Xiamen Municipal People's Government, and the Investment Promotion Agency of the Ministry of Commerce, staged successfully in Xiamen, Fujian Province, attended by nearly 80,000 guests from 120 countries and regions and 18 international organizations. 688 cooperation agreements were signed, with a total planned investment of 488.92 billion yuan.



To facilitate various countries to expand openness and share opportunities on the CIFIT platform, several important activities were rolled out, such as the 7th Belt and Road High-quality Development Conference, the 3rd Annual Conference of the Global Alliance of Special Economic Zones, China Provinces-U.S. States Economic and Trade Cooperation Exchange & Networking, and BRICS Digital Economy Exchange & Networking.

This CIFIT has some new highlights in the exhibitions: it set up the "Global Development" area, as well as the "China's Outward Investment and Cooperation" area, so as to showcase the achievements of Chinese investment and construction overseas. Moreover, the "Silk Road Maritime" area and the 10,000 square meters "BRICS Exhibition on New Industrial Revolution" injected new momentum into international investment and cooperation.

A number of authoritative reports on foreign investment were released, including the World Investment Report 2024 (Chinese Edition), Statistical Bulletin of FDI in China 2024, Foreign Investment Guide of the People's Republic of China 2024, Reports on the Development of Chinese Overseas Enterprises 2024, China Two-Way Investment Report 2024, etc., which would help participants grasp the global investment landscape and market dynamics and make sound decisions.

Source: The Conference Department of the Organizing Committee of the 24th CIFIT