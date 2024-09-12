Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2024) - ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. in partnership with Kingswood US, are pleased to announce that they will be hosting a prestigious investment growth summit at the Sheraton Hotel in Toronto on Thursday, September 26, 2024. The event will feature over 30 public and private companies from around the world, attracting an impressive attendance of over 400 institutional investors, family offices, retail wealth advisors, high net worth investors, and industry professionals. The conference will feature corporate presentations, sponsor panel, one-on-one investor meetings, cocktail receptions, and an invitation-only VIP dinner.

Kingswood US is a leading mid-market investment bank with a significant retail wealth platform and New York headquartered investment bank, is proud to partner with ArcStone Securities and Investments to deliver comprehensive investment banking and advisory services dedicated to mid-market public and private clients in Canada. This partnership offers Canadian companies an unparalleled opportunity to list, cross-list, and uplist to U.S. senior exchanges, execute IPOs on the NASDAQ / NYSE, undertake follow-on offerings for dually listed companies, and access other traditional investment banking services like fairness opinions and crowdfunding opportunities.

"We provide a unique advantage for companies looking to list in Canada as a strategic step before advancing to U.S. senior exchanges. Our cross-border expertise and proprietary equity capital markets desk with global reach set us apart from Canadian-only mid-market investment banking firms," said Michael Astone, CEO, ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

The growth conference is a testament to the ArcStone-Kingswood client-centric approach, where they offer a platform for innovative companies to present their vision to a diverse and influential investor base. Through these events, they aim to empower businesses to secure the necessary capital to fuel their growth trajectories, whether they are pursuing strategic partnerships, acquisitions, or market expansion.

"Conferences like our upcoming growth summit in September are essential tools we offer our clients to help them share their stories with a broader audience," said Kevin Ernst, Senior Managing Director, Kingswood US.

This is part of the partnerships broader mission to create meaningful public companies that drive value for both management and investors.

"Capital markets are constantly evolving with new pools of capital and the rise of retail traders. While our approach to investment banking remains rooted in the traditions of tier-1 bulge bracket investment banks, we are also embracing modern entrepreneurial approaches, after all we are all entrepreneurs," said Michael Nessim, CEO, Kingswood US.

This event highlights our commitment to bridging the gap between Canadian and U.S. capital markets, providing a platform for companies to showcase their growth potential and connect with key investors. We are excited to host this significant gathering in the heart of downtown Toronto and bring together the capital markets community.

We thank our strategic partner, Gillford Capital Inc., as well as our conference sponsors including: MNP LLP, Purves Redmond Limited, Lucosky Brookman LLP, Gowlings WLG, ITG Canada Inc., Stockhouse Media Corp., The CSE, Water Tower Research LLC, Capital Transfer Agency, Garfinkle Biderman LLP, SheppardMullin LLP, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, and Corpay Inc., among others.

---

About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is a diversified financial services firm with offices in New York and Toronto. Our firm specializes in providing bespoke solutions to to mid-market companies worldwide, with a particular focus on cross-border transactions between Canada and the United States. Our partnership with Kingswood US enhances our ability to offer a full spectrum of financial services to our clients.

About Kingswood US

Kingswood US is a mid-market investment bank with a strong retail equity capital markets franchise and deep rooted investment bank. The firm is dedicated to providing comprehensive financial services, including investment banking, wealth management, and capital raising, to clients across the United States.

