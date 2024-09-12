Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
12.09.2024 15:03 Uhr
IDR Announces Completion of SOC 2 Type 1 Certification

SOC 2 Type 1 certification affirms ongoing commitment to security best practices and transparency.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / IDR, the trusted leader in private capital investor onboarding, compliance and AML solutions, today announced it has achieved a Service Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 1 report and attestation. This rigorous audit validates IDR's commitment to ensuring the highest standards in protecting the security and availability of its clients' data, and the implementation of the necessary controls to achieve maximum trust and transparency.

The SOC 2 Type 1 audit used the Trust Services Criteria set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA) to provide reasonable assurance that IDR's controls are suitably designed and, if operating effectively, would be sufficient to meet system requirements and service commitments relating to security and availability.

IDR's SOC2 Type 1 report was issued by a well-respected and trusted third-party audit firm.

"IDR's culture of security and compliance is core to what we do as a leading partner to the private capital industry,"?says Tim Andrews, CEO of IDR. "This certification demonstrates our commitment to safeguarding all aspects of our clients' data. The rigorous certification process further validates our established robust controls, underscoring our unwavering focus on compliance best practices. Our clients can feel confident that we are making every investment to establish and maintain the highest level of security and compliance."

About IDR

IDR is the investor clearinghouse for the private markets, connecting over 53,000 investors with 8,400 funds and 500 managers. Investors authenticate once, across legal, compliance and tax in one platform with 24/7 support from our expert team, then share a globally compliant investment passport across their portfolios. Fund managers benefit from raising funds faster at a lower cost with access to a wider pool of pre-approved investors. Founded in 2015, IDR has a presence in eight locations worldwide including the US, UK and Luxembourg. For more information about IDR, please visit: idrgroup.com

Contact Information

Tabatha Fenn
Content Manager
tabatha.fenn@idrgroup.com

SOURCE: IDR

