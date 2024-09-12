Profit.co's OKR Software Achieves Triple Recognition: Featured in Gartner's Hype Cycle, G2 Leader for 16 Quarters, and Constellation Shortlist 2024

Profit.co's OKR Software featured in Gartner's Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Applications for the fourth Year, recognized as a G2 Leader for the 16th Consecutive Quarter, and included in the Constellation Shortlist for 2024

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / With 61% of strategists identifying poor execution as the main reason for failed initiatives, Profit.co, a top provider of OKR (Objectives and Key Results) software, is stepping up to address this critical issue faced by organizations worldwide.

Understanding the challenges businesses face in turning their strategies into reality, Profit.co's CEO embarked on a global listening tour. The message from customers was clear - they needed a strong solution to help them successfully execute their strategies.

In response, Profit.co introduced a range of new tools to enhance its already strong OKR platform. As the business world shifts, Profit.co saw the growing importance of AI in strategic planning. The company intensified its efforts to improve the platform's user interface and experience, resulting in a simple yet powerful system that ensures teams are aligned and goals are visible, all without unnecessary complexity.

These improvements, along with strong industry recognition, have solidified Profit.co's position as a leading provider of OKR software. The company's continued presence in Gartner's Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Applications, its leadership status on G2, and its inclusion in the Constellation Shortlist for 2024 highlight its innovative approach and high customer satisfaction.

With a focus on customer-driven innovation and a commitment to excellence, Profit.co is ready to help businesses worldwide achieve their goals and thrive in today's fast-changing environment.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner's research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Profit.co

Profit.co, headquartered in Plano, TX, USA, is an enterprise strategy execution platform that helps businesses align strategic objectives with measurable, actionable goals. Profit.co's strategy execution platform is integrated with OKR Software, Performance Management, Project & Portfolio Management, Task Management, and Employee Engagement modules. Seamlessly provides 80+ integrations, Profit.co aggregates data to give clear KPI insights and highlight the impact of team initiatives, regardless of the diverse tools your organization employs. Our platform is backed by a top-notch coaching and consulting team and 24/7 live support, providing the ultimate comprehensive experience for businesses looking to scale with OKRs. Profit.co has 1,000+ Customers, from startups to Fortune 500 companies, spread globally with language localization, making adoption and Enterprise roll-out easy. Learn more at Profit.co or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

