LashMe NYC: Lash Me NYC Introduces New Reduced Pricing on Select Lash and Brow Services

The New York City-based salon is rolling out price decreases to thank loyal customers for years of support, with up to $100 reductions on its most popular lash and brow services

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / Lash Me NYC, a premiere lash and brow salon in New York City, has announced that it will lower prices for some of its lash and brow services. The move is intended to make beauty more accessible during tough economic times and show appreciation to Lash Me NYC customers for their ongoing loyalty.





Lash Me NYC

Lash Me NYC Introduces New Reduced Pricing on Select Lash and Brow Services





With the new pricing structure, clients will get:

Automatic price reductions on some lash services offered by Lash Me NYC

$40 reduction on natural classic lash sets

Reduced pricing of up to $100 on other lash sets

Reduced pricing on brow shaping and brow lamination

Prices will continue to vary by service. However, Lash Me NYC clients will see a significant reduction in the overall cost of select lash services, as well as the continued offering of exclusive deals and promotions.

Affordable Beauty for All

The decision to lower prices aligns with Lash Me NYC's general commitment to its customers and the Brooklyn community.

"As proud New Yorkers, we've been honored to provide superior lash services to our customers in Brooklyn Heights and Carroll Gardens," says Frenda Jin, Founder at Lash Me NYC. "We know many of our customers are experiencing economic difficulties right now, and we hope that the new pricing structure will allow them to continue to indulge in the things that help them look and feel their best."

At the heart of Lash Me NYC's reduced prices is a deep appreciation for their customer base and an acknowledgment of the essential nature of self-care. Customers who come to Lash Me NYC will get the same great service as always, plus savings of up to $100 when compared to previous rates.

Appointments Available Now

Lash Me NYC aims to continue looking for new ways to show appreciation to its customers and ensure greater access to personal care and beauty services. Both current and new customers are encouraged to take advantage of the new prices, with individual and group services available.

Lash and brow service appointments can be booked online at www.lashmenyc.com, where visitors will also find additional promotions and service updates.

About Lash Me NYC

Lash Me NYC is a luxury salon providing custom lash and brow styling in Brooklyn Heights and Carroll Gardens. Services include eyelash extensions, lifts, and tints, as well as brow shaping and microblading. The client-centered salon was founded with the goal of offering superior service in an elevated setting and has since built a reputation for exceptional results and a truly first-class guest experience.

For more information, please visit www.lashmenyc.com or follow Lash Me NYC on Instagram @lashmenyc.

Contact Information

Frenda Jin

admin@lashmenyc.com

SOURCE: Lash Me NYC

View the original press release on newswire.com.