ACCESSWIRE
12.09.2024 15:03 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kisling, Nestico & Redick Responds to Rising Drowning Incidents With Charitable Giving in Ohio, Led by the Mother of Nanye Barber

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / Kisling, Nestico & Redick (KNR) is strengthening its dedication to water safety awareness. Following its recent settlement involving the heartbreaking drowning of 15-year-old Nanye Barber, KNR is taking significant steps to honor his memory.

Nanye Barber and his mom, Darnita Timmons

Nanye Barber and his mom, Darnita Timmons

With the leadership of Nanye's mother, Darnita Timmons, KNR is making a charitable contribution in Nanye's honor. After her case concluded, Darnita knew her mission to promote water safety was just beginning - and she partnered with KNR to help champion her cause. Through this collaboration, KNR has recently announced its Nanye Barber Tribute Fund, which will provide up to $5,000 in funding for children in Ohio to take swim lessons.

"My deepest wish is that no other family has to endure the pain and loss we have experienced," shares Darnita Timmons. "While nothing can bring my son back, I hope that sharing his story will encourage other parents to take swimming lessons and water safety seriously. I am profoundly grateful to Kisling, Nestico & Redick for honoring my son's life with their generous gift of swim lessons. Together with the KNR team, we truly believe that swim safety is invaluable and can save lives."

According to the CDC, approximately 4,000 unintentional drownings occur annually in the United States - an average of 11 deaths each day. Water safety is a critical, year-round concern, and as summer winds down, it's the perfect time to start getting children comfortable and confident in the water. By beginning swim lessons this fall, they'll be ready to make a splash safely by next summer.

"At KNR, we are deeply committed to protecting the lives of children in our community," said Nomiki P. Tsarnas, Senior Partner at Kisling, Nestico & Redick. In loving memory of Nanye, we are proud to sponsor complimentary swim lessons for children throughout Ohio. We were honored when Nanye's mom approached us, sharing her heartfelt desire to prevent similar tragedies by teaching essential water safety skills."

To apply for the scholarship, simply visit knrlegal.com/swimming-lessons-scholarship. Applications will be chosen on a first-come basis for Ohio residents. Any information provided will be shared exclusively with the selected swim school. After sharing, the information will be securely removed from our system.

For further details about KNR or the firm's unwavering commitment to its community, please visit knrlegal.com.

Contact Information

Kat Allen Martucci
kat@ampstrategy.com
330-714-2274

SOURCE: Kisling, Nestico & Redick



View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
