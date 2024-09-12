Sadot Group Inc. Announces New Subsidiary, Sadot Canada, Initiates First Commodity Trades

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) ("Sadot" or the "Company"), an emerging player in the global food supply chain sector, today announced that its new Canadian subsidiary, Sadot Canada Inc., initiated its first trades, originating products from Canada and Brazil and selling to India, Algeria, Morocco and Canada.

"We reached another major milestone in the expansion of our global operation with the execution of our first trades originating from Sadot Canada," said Michael Roper, CEO of Sadot. "This is a core element of our growth strategy that further expands and diversifies the various commodities the company trades, including sesame seeds, red and green lentils, chickpeas, and yellow and green peas. We are also pleased to see immediate synergies between our operating units, with Sadot Brazil and Sadot Canada collaborating to open new trade flows within a short timeframe of starting operations."

Sadot's integrated platform, with its global reach and local expertise, provides innovative, leverageable solutions for customers. By offering a wider range of commodities and from multiple key originations, together with a distribution reach throughout the world, Sadot is increasingly positioning itself as a key supplier to meet global food demand.

Sadot Canada was formed in June 2024 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sadot LLC to build the Company's Canadian origination capabilities from local suppliers, as well as establishing logistical foundations for exporting the commodities. Based in Toronto, the subsidiary is managed by David Hanna a highly experienced executive with extensive experience in the Canadian Agri-food markets.

About Sadot Group Inc.

Sadot Group Inc. has rapidly established itself as an emerging player in the global food supply chain. Sadot Group provides innovative and sustainable supply chain solutions that address the world's growing food security challenges.

Sadot Group currently operates within key verticals of the global food supply chain including global agri-commodity origination and trading operations for food/feed products such as soybean meal, wheat and corn, and farm operations producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

Sadot Group connects producers and consumers across the globe, sourcing agri-commodity products from producing geographies such as the Americas, Africa and the Black Sea and delivering to markets in Southeast Asia, China and the Middle East/North Africa region.

Sadot Group is headquartered in Ft. Worth, Texas with subsidiary operations in Miami, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Kyiv, Toronto and Zambia. For more information, please visit www.sadotgroupinc.com. For additional updates, news and general knowledge related to the global Agri-commodity supply-chain, please visit our website at: www.sadotgroupinc.com and our social media postings on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products, or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should", "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Sadot Group, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations:

Frank Pogubila

SVP

Integrous Communications

W - 951.946.5288

E - IR@sadotco.com

SOURCE: Sadot Group Inc.

