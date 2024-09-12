PathPresenter Raises $7.5 Million to Accelerate Adoption of Digital Pathology Workflows

AVANT BIO, Barco NV and Modi Ventures Back Pathologist-Built Platform

MONTVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / PathPresenter, the global image sharing platform for pathology, announced today that it has closed a Series A funding round of $7.5 million to accelerate the adoption of the company's enterprise pathology workflow solution. The funding was led by AVANT BIO, with participation from Barco NV and Modi Ventures. The funds will be used to advance the features and interoperability of the vendor-agnostic platform, invest in talent across engineering and commercial functions, and accelerate the achievement of regulatory milestones.









Founded by dermatopathologist and digital pathology pioneer Dr. Rajendra Singh, PathPresenter began as a free online platform for pathology education and rapidly became the world's largest and fastest-growing digital pathology community with more than 50,000 users in 172 countries. Responding to the needs of institutions, the company began building a secure and scalable enterprise platform and extended the pathology use cases to include clinical care, remote consultations and research, partnering with visionary third-party vendors to create the most comprehensive and interoperable pathology workflow solution available.

Today, PathPresenter's vendor-agnostic enterprise platform empowers more than 50 top-tier hospitals, labs and pharma companies to create seamless and powerful digital pathology workflows that connect their institution and pathologists to the vast expertise of their colleagues around the world. The platform leverages promising new artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms and foundational models to enhance patient outcomes and create new profit centers from digital pathology investments.

Industry and Executive Insights

Imogen Fitt, Senior Market Analyst, Signify Research

"The ability to select multiple vendor products and exchange information between them, known as interoperability, is crucial in today's digital pathology landscape as customers increasingly want the freedom to select multiple 'best-of-breed' scanners, workflow software and AI solutions. By establishing a standards-based, open environment that offers labs choice and ensures tight integration, vendors will help overcome one of the leading barriers to user adoption while also entrenching deeper into customer workflows. This approach will drive the next phase of digital pathology."



Sebastien Latapie, Principal, AVANT BIO

"PathPresenter's unique, pathologist-built platform immediately impressed us with its strong adoption among pathologists, demonstrating clear value in solving digital pathology workflows' unmet needs. At AVANT BIO, we back current technologies that are capable of driving life sciences and healthcare forward. PathPresenter's vision to unlock digital pathology's potential through improved connectivity and accessibility aligns with AVANT BIO's mission. We're excited to support this world-class team in democratizing today's pathology expertise globally."



Dr. Rajendra Singh, Founder, PathPresenter

"PathPresenter has consistently aimed to close the gaps in the use of digital pathology across clinical care, education and research. We've been fortunate to partner with visionaries who have helped make PathPresenter the nation's fastest-growing digital pathology platform. Our recent funding round has brought in more outstanding partners who share our vision and their support will be key in expanding PathPresenter's reach, positioning it as the leading digital pathology platform worldwide."



Patrick Myles, CEO, PathPresenter

"Over the next five years, many of the world's one billion glass biopsy slides produced annually will be digitized, creating a generational opportunity to democratize access to the world's pathology knowledge. PathPresenter is building the much-needed 'roads and bridges' that will enable institutions and pathologists to more easily share image data, AI tools and domain expertise. This investment reaffirms the potential of our platform and team and the critical role that vendor-agnostic workflow plays in pathology's digital future."

About PathPresenter

PathPresenter is the global image sharing platform for pathology. We are on a mission to help democratize access to the world's pathology knowledge by connecting pathologists to the vast expertise of their colleagues globally and providing a practical platform to access and use best-in-class AI models. The company was founded by dermatopathologist and digital pathology pioneer Dr. Rajendra Singh. PathPresenter's enterprise platform has been adopted by tier-one medical institutions for clinical care, education and research. Through its free pathology education platform, PathPresenter has built the world's largest digital pathology community with more than 50,000 users in 172 countries. For more information on PathPresenter, visit www.pathpresenter.com.

