ProSymmetry Recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting for Third Consecutive Year

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / ProSymmetry, a global leader in resource management and makers of the purpose-built resource management solution Tempus Resource, announced that for the third consecutive year, the company has been included in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting1.

"For the third year in a row, Tempus Resource has been recognized as one the foremost resource management platforms available in the industry," says Sean Pales, Director of ProSymmetry. "We are proud to provide our customers with an unparalleled experience. We believe that efficiently sizing and planning your work while managing the challenges of resource and financial constraints through what-if analysis and simulation are the keys to organizational success."

ProSymmetry has been named a Challenger in the 2024 Magic Quadrant, based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision. The Gartner Magic Quadrant uses a uniform set of evaluation criteria with results plotted in graphical form to show competitive positioning.

To learn more about ProSymmetry's resource management and strategic portfolio management solutions, visit https://prosymmetry.com.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

1) Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting, September 2024

About ProSymmetry

ProSymmetry, a global leader in resource portfolio management, provides resource management solutions to large enterprises including many Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies with its proprietary platform Tempus Resource. Tempus Resource is a purpose-built resource forecasting and capacity planning solution for strategic business decisions. With capabilities including bulk resource forecasting, skills and talent management, portfolio and resource capacity reporting and interactive scenario planning and what-if analysis, Tempus gives organizations actionable intelligence and cutting-edge analytics. Tempus Resource has been included in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting for the past three consecutive years, as well as the Gartner® Hype Cycle for Strategic Portfolio Management for the past eight consecutive years. For more information, visit www.prosymmetry.com.

