Preservica to Share and Collaborate on Latest Innovations in Digital Preservation at iPRES Conference

Collaborating on Digital Preservation

Members of Preservica's research and innovation team, including David Clipsham, Preservica's lead File Format Analyst, will be presenting two papers: "AI and Machine Learning in Digital Preservation" and "Standards for Efficient Content & Metadata Transfer." They will also participate in workshops on container-based File Format Identification, as well as showcasing seamless and automated Digital Preservation in Microsoft 365 in the Great Preservation Bake-Off!

The Preservica team will also be on-hand at stand S9 to discuss project collaborations and share some of the very latest innovations in Preservica's powerful and intuitive New Generation Active Digital Preservation software including:

Fully automated file format preservation at scale: Ensure valuable digital assets are automatically maintained in always readable formats aligned to community recommendations or your institution's own preservation policy.

Advanced preservation & rendering of complex digital assets: Ensure full integrity and renderability of complex, multi-part digital assets, such as email, eBooks, CAD, 3D and Social Media over decades.

Embedded Digital Preservation in Microsoft 365: Make the archiving, Digital Preservation and retrieval of records a seamless part of your organization's everyday SharePoint workflows. Automate and streamline archival processes using Microsoft retention labels and Power Automate.

Rapid ingest of content at scale: Quickly cut your digital backlog and grow your archive with easy "drag & drop" uploads of up to 50GB at a time, and up to 50TB per day or more using our Express Ingest Service for PB scale collections.

Flexible metadata management and customization: Easily manage, enrich and edit metadata using standard schemas or create multiple custom schemas for different asset types - all through an intuitive easy-to-use user interface.

Fully integrated access and discovery portal: No hidden charges or additional unmanaged copies to worry about. With Preservica's powerful built-in portal you can manage and protect all your assets in one place, easily brand your portal using in-product tools and publish online using easy to toggle security tags.

AI and Machine Learning enabled Digital Preservation: Using our advanced webhook APIs you can leverage "best-of-breed" AI and ML services for PII detection, content categorization and metadata enrichment using AV transcription and image detection.

A modern and accessible user interface: Preservica's new generation user interface is purpose-designed for archival and Digital Preservation workflows. Working with our customers our UX team have created an intuitive and easy-to-navigate experience for even the most complex tasks - all with a commitment to WCAG Accessibility.

Peter Anderton, VP Product Management at Preservica added, "We are excited to be at iPRES again this year and look forward to contributing to the cutting-edge discussions and new Digital Preservation technologies that the conference prides itself on. We will also be on hand at stand S9 to continue discussions and share some of the latest innovations in our New Generation Active Digital Preservation software - from AI powered PII detention to fully automated Digital Preservation in Microsoft 365."

About Preservica

Preservica is changing the way thousands of organizations around the world protect and re-use long-term digital information.

Preservica's unique Active Digital Preservation archiving software automatically keeps every file alive in future-friendly formats over decades to ensure that critical, high-value information can always be quickly found and actioned for FOI, compliance, legal, brand, knowledge reuse and cultural needs.

The UK National Archives, Texas State Library and Archives, MoMA, Yale and HSBC are some of the leading corporations, archives, libraries, museums and government organizations around the world that trust their data protection and future-proofing to Preservica. For more information, visit https://preservica.com/ .

