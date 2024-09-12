Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
WKN: A3EGVG | ISIN: US49457M1062
NASDAQ
12.09.24
15:30 Uhr
1,270 US-Dollar
-0,010
-0,78 %
ACCESSWIRE
12.09.2024 15:03 Uhr
75 Leser
KindlyMD, Inc: KindlyMD Recognized with Healthcare AI Impact Award 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / KindlyMD, Inc. ("KindlyMD" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:KDLY), a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies, today announced it has been recognized as one of the winners of the Healthcare AI Impact Award 2024. This award spotlights the most forward-thinking companies in healthcare, driving real improvements in patient care and operational efficiency through the use of artificial intelligence.

Out of over 400 submissions, KindlyMD was selected for its innovative work with AI in leveraging patient data in diagnostics. Utilizing preliminary data analysis efforts from various data repositories designed to extract all viable data from their enterprise systems, KindlyMD is expanding the knowledge of how cannabis may be effectively used in medical treatment, leading to better patient outcomes and informed therapeutic decisions. Using data in machine learning efforts, the Company's data informatics personnel are tracing patterns and creating models that will enhance and validate their model of care to improve the lives of patients.

"We're honored that we have been recognized for our work in AI-driven patient diagnostics," said Tim Pickett, PA-C, KindlyMD founder and CEO. "This award is a great acknowledgment of our team's hard work and our commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI in healthcare to improve patient outcomes and better personalize alternative treatments to opioids and other harsh prescriptions. KindlyMD is dedicated to keep driving innovation that makes a real difference for patients by helping them make more informed therapeutic decisions."

You can see the full list of this year's winners at www.modernleader.io/healthcare-awards and in the October issue of Modern Leader's printed edition.

About KindlyMD

KindlyMD is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies to offer patients comprehensive care and reduce the addiction and dependency of opioid use in the U.S. KindlyMD currently operates four centers, including the largest alternative pain treatment center in Utah. With a focus on holistic pain management through its specialty outpatient clinical services, including, where appropriate, the recommendation of medical cannabis by KindlyMD healthcare providers, KindlyMD is providing better patient health outcomes.

For more information, please visit www.kindlymd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should," "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including, but not limited to, the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in KindlyMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. KindlyMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
(212) 896-1254
KindlyMD@KCSA.com

SOURCE: KindlyMD, Inc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
