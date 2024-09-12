Stratyfy Names Distinguished AI Executive Vicki Moeller-Chan, PhD, and Esteemed Payments and Fraud Leader Brandon Timmone To Its Board of Advisors

Both leaders will leverage their deep expertise to advance more ethical, equitable and inclusive financial decisioning

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / Stratyfy , a women-led fintech confronting bias in AI and optimizing credit risk decisions with transparent machine learning solutions, today announced the appointment of industry veterans Vicki Moeller-Chan, PhD , and Brandon Timmone to its advisory board. In this capacity, Moeller-Chan and Timmone will offer Stratyfy strategic guidance to help advance the company's mission of enhancing the way financial decisions are made.

"We are proud to welcome Vicki and Brandon to Stratyfy as our newest advisors," said Laura Kornhauser, CEO and co-founder of Stratyfy. "They both bring illustrious backgrounds and invaluable expertise to the table, accompanied by an unwavering commitment to more equitable and inclusive financial decision making."

Moeller-Chan - contributor to the Nobel Prize-winning discovery of the Higgs boson - is an accomplished data, machine learning and AI leader who has served in senior positions at JP Morgan Chase, Capital One and Walmart. Bringing extensive experience in data science and product development, Moeller-Chan spearheads inclusive and high-performing teams, driven by a passion for using data to propel ethical and equitable decision-making.

"I've always held an unflinching belief in deploying creative, data-driven approaches to not only spur technological innovation but also foster real socioeconomic change for future generations - which now includes my own three children," said Moeller-Chan. "With forward-looking AI and machine learning solutions like Stratyfy's, my belief is further validated. It's a joy and a privilege to advise this progressive team on ways to make our nation's financial decision-making both more accurate and just."

Timmone - who currently works at Airbnb and oversees the safe growth of the payments arm of the business - is a prominent payments, fraud and strategy leader with experience in both high-growth startups and top Fortune 500 company. His wide-ranging background includes building payments and fraud programs and serving as a fraud and risk industry expert to multiple risk ML teams. Timmone was most recently global co-chair for Block Inc's Black employee resource group.

"Throughout my career, I've always aimed to serve the underserved - including those disadvantaged by our financial system," said Timmone. "And the longer I've worked in the payments and fraud space, the more I've seen that financial gain and inclusion are not mutually exclusive, but in fact complementary. I look forward to helping Stratyfy equip our financial institutions with the tools to not only better detect fraud and protect their bottom lines, but also safeguard consumers from evolving risks."

Today's announcement builds on a series of company milestones for Stratyfy - including recently partnering with FIS, a top-three credit bureau, and Prism Data. To learn more about Stratyfy, visit stratyfy.com .

About Stratyfy

Stratyfy, a women-led fintech, is optimizing how financial institutions make decisions, unlocking data-driven growth without added risks or the need for in-house data experts. With our interpretable AI solutions, financial institutions are making more accurate, efficient, and fair financial decisions in credit risk, fraud, and compliance. Stratyfy was named a 2024 Banking Tech Awards USA winner, recognized as a Benzinga Fintech Awards finalist in the "Best Lending Solution" category, and included in the AIFintech100 for two consecutive years. For more information, visit stratyfy.com and follow Stratyfy on LinkedIn and X.

