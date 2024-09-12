Chronosphere Appoints Ashley Alexander as Chief People Officer

Alexander to scale the organization globally and deepen and align employees to customer experiences

Chronosphere, the observability platform built for control, today announced that Ashley Alexander has joined the company as Chief People Officer. Alexander brings extensive experience in building and scaling high-performing teams at leading technology companies.

She joins Chronosphere most recently from Front, a customer operations and communication platform, where she served as Chief People Officer. Before that, she held senior HR roles at Airbnb and Box leading people strategy and development, helping each transform their industry with innovative technology and business models.

Throughout her career, Alexander has been passionate about building strong company cultures across hybrid and remote environments and understanding the technical side of the business. She has helped grow organizations through periods of rapid growth and navigate challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and economic shifts. These experiences and insights enable Alexander to align people programs to benefit both the needs of the business and its stakeholders.

"Ashley's an empathetic leader who truly understands what it takes to build and support world-class teams at high-growth companies," said Chronosphere's Co-Founder and CEO Martin Mao. "While at Box and Airbnb, Ashley learned the complexities of building world class engineering and product development organizations, shaping the way she led at Front. She understands how to align technical teams with the end-user experience. At this important juncture, as Chronosphere continues to expand, Ashley's addition is invaluable."

Alexander joins Chronosphere at an exciting time as Chronosphere was recently named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms, and added Margaret Dawson and Bill Henline to its leadership team to help accelerate the company's go-to-market initiatives, global scale, and customer support. Alexander's first order of business will be to embark on a listening tour to meet employees in cities around the world and gain the necessary insight into culture and employee needs to establish an impactful roadmap.

"Chronosphere is at the forefront of an exciting market opportunity," said Alexander. "I am impressed by the Company's commitment to its people and its focus on building a culture of high performance and continuous learning. I look forward to working with Martin and the team to develop a people roadmap that supports the company's ambitious goals."

