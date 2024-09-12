Macurco Inc: Macurco Gas Detection Adds VRF Product Line

Utilized in a variety of applications, from small office buildings to large multi-use complexes. Common refrigerant types include R-410A, R-32, R-134a, R-404A, R-407C, R-449A, R-452B, R-454A, R-454B, R-454C, R-455A, R-1234yf, and R-1234ze.

SIOUX FALLS, SD / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / Introducing the Macurco VRF Refrigerant Gas Detector: Ensuring Safety and Efficiency in Variable Refrigerant Flow Systems. This detector represents a significant stride forward for safety and efficiency in the HVAC industry. Explicitly designed for VRF systems, it offers continuous refrigerant monitoring, providing users with peace of mind and enhanced protection.





Depending on the type of refrigerant, a leak in refrigerant gas could develop an oxygen-depleting environment that may lead to asphyxiation, or combustible refrigerant may lead to an explosion.

Engineered with advanced technology and crafted to the highest quality standards, the VRF distinguishes itself from the competition. Equipped with two standard alarm levels, the VRF issues early warnings through local alarms and can also seamlessly integrate with Building Management Systems (BMS) for centralized monitoring and notification. This proactive approach ensures prompt action, preventing potential disasters before they occur.

"As we approach the refrigerant market in different areas, the VRF product line is functional and user-friendly. This release has brought forth a better understanding of a potentially massive market. We are very excited to see the growth of this product over the next few years and serve our customer base with an upcoming need in the industry."- Branden Dewing, Director of Sales.

The Macurco VRF is USA-made and offers the best NDIR sensing technology, lasting up to 10 years. One model can be powered via low-voltage or line voltage and currently provides the most gas options on the market.

"The industry is changing regarding more efficient heating and cooling systems and environmental concerns about the type of refrigerants we use. With these changes, safety cannot be ignored. This will fill a gap in the industry with a high-quality product that offers great versatility for our customers and an amazing support system backing it up."-Aaron Sherman, Director of Product Management.

Key Features and Benefits:

10-year sensor life

Easy installation to double gang box and 4×4 electrical box

Flush mount

Stable NDIR sensor

24V or 120V

Internal display for programming/testing

Minimal maintenance

2 SPDT (Form C) Relays

Digital Output: Modbus (STD), BACnet (Optional)

Multicolor LED status indicator

Built-in cal-port connection

At Macurco, our unwavering commitment is to enhance safety for individuals and properties. Our expertise lies solely in gas detection, and we take immense pride in delivering reliable products and exceptional customer service. Our Macurco Building and Home products are proudly made in the USA, ensuring short lead times and unparalleled support from our knowledgeable customer service and technical teams.

Since 1972, Macurco has designed, developed, and manufactured a full set of fixed and portable gas detection monitors to protect workers, responders, and the community.

