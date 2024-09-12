Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
12.09.2024 15:03 Uhr
196 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Macurco Inc: Macurco Gas Detection Adds VRF Product Line

Utilized in a variety of applications, from small office buildings to large multi-use complexes. Common refrigerant types include R-410A, R-32, R-134a, R-404A, R-407C, R-449A, R-452B, R-454A, R-454B, R-454C, R-455A, R-1234yf, and R-1234ze.

SIOUX FALLS, SD / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / Introducing the Macurco VRF Refrigerant Gas Detector: Ensuring Safety and Efficiency in Variable Refrigerant Flow Systems. This detector represents a significant stride forward for safety and efficiency in the HVAC industry. Explicitly designed for VRF systems, it offers continuous refrigerant monitoring, providing users with peace of mind and enhanced protection.

Macurco VRF Monitor

Macurco VRF Monitor
New Refrigerant VRF Monitor

Depending on the type of refrigerant, a leak in refrigerant gas could develop an oxygen-depleting environment that may lead to asphyxiation, or combustible refrigerant may lead to an explosion.

Engineered with advanced technology and crafted to the highest quality standards, the VRF distinguishes itself from the competition. Equipped with two standard alarm levels, the VRF issues early warnings through local alarms and can also seamlessly integrate with Building Management Systems (BMS) for centralized monitoring and notification. This proactive approach ensures prompt action, preventing potential disasters before they occur.

"As we approach the refrigerant market in different areas, the VRF product line is functional and user-friendly. This release has brought forth a better understanding of a potentially massive market. We are very excited to see the growth of this product over the next few years and serve our customer base with an upcoming need in the industry."- Branden Dewing, Director of Sales.

The Macurco VRF is USA-made and offers the best NDIR sensing technology, lasting up to 10 years. One model can be powered via low-voltage or line voltage and currently provides the most gas options on the market.

"The industry is changing regarding more efficient heating and cooling systems and environmental concerns about the type of refrigerants we use. With these changes, safety cannot be ignored. This will fill a gap in the industry with a high-quality product that offers great versatility for our customers and an amazing support system backing it up."-Aaron Sherman, Director of Product Management.

Key Features and Benefits:

  • 10-year sensor life

  • Easy installation to double gang box and 4×4 electrical box

  • Flush mount

  • Stable NDIR sensor

  • 24V or 120V

  • Internal display for programming/testing

  • Minimal maintenance

  • 2 SPDT (Form C) Relays

  • Digital Output: Modbus (STD), BACnet (Optional)

  • Multicolor LED status indicator

  • Built-in cal-port connection

Contact Information:

For more information on the RD-VRF, please visit www.macurco.com or contact info@macurco.com.

At Macurco, our unwavering commitment is to enhance safety for individuals and properties. Our expertise lies solely in gas detection, and we take immense pride in delivering reliable products and exceptional customer service. Our Macurco Building and Home products are proudly made in the USA, ensuring short lead times and unparalleled support from our knowledgeable customer service and technical teams.

Since 1972, Macurco has designed, developed, and manufactured a full set of fixed and portable gas detection monitors to protect workers, responders, and the community.

Contact Information

Jordan Mutchelknaus
Marketing Manager
jmutchelknaus@macurco.com
512-619-8376

Related Files

RD-VRF Data Sheet 2024
Macurco VRF Guide

SOURCE: Macurco Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.