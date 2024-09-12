Sparta Group: Sparta's E-Waste Recycler ERS Grows Its Carbon Credit Program With Yet Another Crypto Mining Customer

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws

Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") has just confirmed that another bitcoin miner has joined the carbon credit program at its e-waste operation, ERS International, adding to the continuous growth of the initiative.

Joseph Cimorelli, Director of Global Business Development at ERS, remarked: 'Generating carbon credits through our e-waste recycling under the ERS Carbon Credit Program is a crucial aspect of the sustainability efforts championed by our bitcoin mining partners. While a confidentiality agreement prevents us from disclosing the name of our latest cryptocurrency client, we can share that they are a significant player in the bitcoin industry. We're thrilled to welcome them to our growing roster of carbon credit program participants.

The ERS carbon credit program started to take off after the Company landed one of its first bitcoin mining clients, Hut 8 Mining, in late 2022. Hut 8 is one of the world's oldest and largest digital currency miners. Since that time, other cryptocurrency miners have joined the carbon credit program at ERS.

While most research on environmental impacts linked to cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, have focused on energy demand, Bitcoin mining cycles through a large amount of electronic equipment that contributes to the global e-waste problem. Sparta management have reported that the crypto miners that have joined the ERS carbon credit program are serious about reducing their carbon footprint, adopting several tactics to extend the life cycle of hardware and safeguard the environment; however, sometimes there is still the need to turn to carbon credits to lower overall emissions.

According to the Financial Post, Canada is the world's fourth-largest Bitcoin mining hub, right behind the United States, China and Kazakhstan. Currently, all the Bitcoin miners involved in the ERS carbon credit program are either Canadian or U.S based.

The AGU (Advancing Earth and Space Sciences) is an organization of professionals focused on advancing solution science that is ethical and respectful of communities. It estimates that there are about one million bitcoin miners operating around the world.

"Our continued innovation and focus on sustainability will help us meet evolving customer needs, especially as it relates to helping companies, including crypto currency miners, reduce energy consumption and preserve resources. Companies dealing in big data is burgeoning and we are uniquely positioned to help them," said Tony Peticca, President of Sparta

