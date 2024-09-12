Future B2B: ISTE Partners With SmartBrief to Launch ISTE Solutions Network SmartBrief

Weekly Newsletter to Deliver Timely News and Stories to ISTE Community

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / SmartBrief is excited to announce the debut of the ISTE Solutions Network SmartBrief, a weekly email newsletter that will bring ISTE members the most important and timely news stories for edtech leaders. The first issues will appear on Sept. 17, 2024.





The newsletter will contain expertly curated content encompassing a broad range of issues critical to the edtech industry and will be a powerful content-driven tool for ISTE members.

"ASCD+ISTE's partnership with SmartBrief represents a great opportunity for product leaders, executives, curriculum and learning designers, and others interested in edtech news to create a community focused on the ways in which edtech can improve education," said Tal Havivi, Managing Director of Research and Development, ASCD+ISTE.

"We are excited and honored to be the 'new home' for this ISTE newsletter," says Kanoe Namahoe, director of content for SmartBrief Education & Business Services. "ISTE leads the conversation about edtech in the K-12 market. We look forward to continuing this effort, supporting edtech providers with timely news, trends and analysis through ISTE Solutions Network SmartBrief."

About SmartBrief

A subsidiary of Future B2B, SmartBrief is the leading digital media publisher of targeted business news and insight by industry. By combining the best of technology and editorial expertise, SmartBrief delivers the most relevant industry news - curated daily from thousands of sources - in partnership with leading trade associations, professional societies, nonprofits and corporations to nearly seven million senior executives, thought leaders and industry professionals. Visit www.smartbrief.com to learn more.

About ISTE

The International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) is a nonprofit organization that works with the global education community to accelerate innovation in education through the smart use of technology. ISTE sets a bold vision for education transformation through the ISTE Standards, a framework for rethinking education and creating innovative learning experiences. ISTE hosts ISTELive, one of the world's most influential education events, and offers a wealth of professional learning opportunities focused on technology in education. In 2023, ISTE merged with ASCD, combining expertise in technology and innovation with research-based professional learning for educators and education leaders, to advance student outcomes. For more information or to become an ISTE member, visit iste.org.

