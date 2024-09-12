Goody's Launches New E-Commerce Website, Bringing Beloved Gourmet Popcorns Nationwide

A Central Oregon Tradition for 40 Years, Goody's Launches GoodysofBend.com, Its New E-Commerce Website

BEND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / Goody's, a Central Oregon tradition for 40 years, announces the launch of its new e-commerce website GoodysofBend.com. This exciting step allows customers across the country to experience Goody's renowned handcrafted gourmet popcorns and chocolates, previously only available at its Bend and Sunriver locations.



"We're thrilled to share the Goody's tradition with families nationwide," says David Bergman, Goody's owner. "Our new website makes it easy for everyone to enjoy our delicious flavors, delivered right to their doorstep."

The user-friendly website features Goody's most popular popcorns presented in newly designed reusable tins perfect for gifting and redesigned colorful bags for convenient everyday enjoyment.

Goody's also offers a variety of gift sets featuring its finest popcorns and chocolates, all presented in elegant reusable tins. With this expansion, Goody's aims to become a one-stop shop for everyday and holiday gifting, as well as corporate offerings.

Commitment to Quality and Community

Goody's uses the freshest, locally sourced ingredients to create its handcrafted products and prioritizes quality and transparency, using no dyes, waxes or preservatives. Additionally, Goody's is committed to giving back to the community through its Public-School Assistance Initiative. Through the initiative, with every popcorn tin and gift set purchased, $5 goes towards a fund that awards microgrants to public school teachers. Goody's Gives also allows children to leverage the popularity of its popcorn for fundraising efforts.

Explore Goody's and Experience the Difference

Goody's invites everyone to visit our new website at GoodysofBend.com to discover why our popcorn is consistently hailed as some of the best in the world.

