ACCESSWIRE
12.09.2024 15:03 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Equity Requirement

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that on September 10, 2024, it received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that the Company has regained compliance with the equity requirement under Nasdaq's Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), subject to Nasdaq Mandatory Panel Monitor related to the equity requirement for a period of one year. Now that the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), Nasdaq has advised the Company that this matter is now closed.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although CNS believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. CNS has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions and those discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in CNS's most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. CNS undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
833-475-8247
CNSP@jtcir.com

SOURCE: CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
