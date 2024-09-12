Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2024) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) ("Aires" or the "Company"), a pioneer in cutting-edge technology designed to protect against electromagnetic radiation and optimize human health, has announced the issuance of common shares of the Company (the "Shares") to UFC's Maycee "The Future" Barber via MK Barber, Inc. and Dr. Nicholas Dogris, a neuroscientist and certified QEEG/Brain Mapping expert based in Santa Barbara, California, United States.

The Company entered into a number of strategic marketing partnerships with top performing athletes and sports leagues during Q2/2024. The marketing partnerships aim to connect the Aires brand with peak performance and health in the minds of consumers while driving market awareness and sales growth. The Company saw sales increase 45% YoY during the same period. These partnerships are intended to be used as building blocks in management's overarching strategy of supporting athletes in their pursuit of excellence while educating the public about the importance of EMF protection.

The Company's AiresAthletes campaign partners currently features NFL Legend Tiki Barber, Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares and Toronto Raptors' and Canada Basketballs' RJ Barrett. The majority of partnership compensation will be in Aires shares, affirming partners' belief in the technology and long-term enterprise value of the Company.

"We remain relentless in executing on our strategy of building Aires into a household brand and dominating our segment," said Josh Bruni, CEO of American Aires Inc. "The Aires Tech brand and our technology are positioned to empower athletes, fans, and people of all walks of life, rooted at the intersection of technology, health, and peak human health and performance. It's inspiring to see our partners becoming shareholders, embracing our ambitious vision, and helping to drive Aires Tech forward."

Further to the Company's press release dated July 11, 2024, the Company has issued 60,241 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of CAD $0.415 per share to Dr. Nicholas Dogris, a neuroscientist and certified QEEG/Brain Mapping expert from Santa Barbara, California, United States. The issuance was made in exchange for CAD $25,000 of services provided under the Partnership Agreement dated May 23, 2024. The services were provided by Dr. Dogris to the company from May 23, 2024, to August 30, 2024.

Further to the Company's press release dated August 2, 2024, the Company has issued 164,851 Shares at a deemed price of CAD $0.415 per share to Maycee Barber via MK Barber, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("MKB"), in exchange for CAD $68,413 of services provided under the partnership agreement, previously announced on August 2, 2024. The services were provided by MK Barber, Inc. to the Company from July 1, 2024, to August 30, 2024.

Further to the Company's press release dated July 26, 2024, the Company has issued 43,062 Shares at a deemed price of CAD $0.418 per share to Grant Pasay, in exchange for CAD $18,000 of consulting services provided by Grant Pasay to the Company from July 1, 2024, to August 30, 2024.

Each Share issuance remains subject to final approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company has developed a proprietary silicon-based resonator that protect against the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). Aires' Lifetune products target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WIFI' and on the OTCQB under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at www.investors.airestech.com/.

