Adaptive Shield, a leader in SaaS Security, today announced a strategic partnership with Protos Networks, a security services specialist with years of experience in the corporate, public and defence sectors. This collaboration will elevate SaaS security in the UK market, by providing Protos Networks' customers with enhanced accessibility to Adaptive Shield's SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) platforms.

In response to the growing demand for SaaS security in the UK, this partnership aims to significantly improve platform accessibility and local support, ensuring that businesses can adopt SaaS applications while staying secure. By combining expertise and resources, Adaptive Shield and Protos Networks support the UK's dynamic SaaS landscape.

"We're excited to announce a significant step forward in our mission to deliver a powerful SaaS security solution across the UK," said Maor Bin, CEO and co-founder of Adaptive Shield. "By partnering with Protos Networks, a company renowned for its expertise and commitment to excellence, we're confident this collaboration will drive value to enterprise customers."

Adaptive Shield's ITDR platform works alongside its prevention SSPM platform, enabling enterprises to proactively cover the breadth of attack vectors within the SaaS ecosystem.

"Protos Networks is thrilled to announce our partnership with Adaptive Shield," said Darren Kewley, Technical Director of Protos Networks. "Adding Adaptive Shield's SSPM capabilities to our portfolio addresses a significant and growing area of cybersecurity risk for our client base. More importantly, Adaptive Shield will significantly reduce the threats posed by misconfigurations to our customers' ever-growing range of SaaS platforms."

Adaptive Shield will demonstrate its new ITDR platform and award-winning technology at the Gartner Security Risk Management Summit in London, from September 23-25, 2024, showcasing its robust range of critical use cases.

Adaptive Shield

Chosen by hundreds of large enterprises, including numerous Fortune 500 companies, Adaptive Shield continues to be the trusted SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) platform that enables security teams to stay on top of their organisation's apps, identities and any unusual user behaviour in the SaaS ecosystem. Adaptive Shield leads the SaaS security space and is recognized with awards such as Gartner Cool Vendor, Frost Sullivan's Global Technology Innovation Leadership and the Global Infosec Awards 2024.

