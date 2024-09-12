Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
WKN: A0B87V | ISIN: US79466L3024 | Ticker-Symbol: FOO
Tradegate
12.09.24
16:42 Uhr
227,15 Euro
+0,65
+0,29 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
PR Newswire
12.09.2024 15:06 Uhr
Bucher + Suter Introduces b+s Elevate: The Comprehensive Customer Communication Suite Built for Salesforce with Webex Contact Center

Delivering a seamless contact center experience within Salesforce by combining the power of Service Cloud Voice and Cisco Webex with Bucher + Suter's industry-leading integration expertise.

BERN, Switzerland, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bucher + Suter today announced the launch of b+s Elevate, a complete cloud contact center solution built for Salesforce, powered by Webex Contact Center, and seamlessly integrated with Salesforce Service Cloud Voice.

b+s Elevate: An intelligent agent desktop for Salesforce users, built with Webex Contact Center

Building on the success of b+s Connects for Service Cloud Voice, b+s Elevate-now available on the Salesforce AppExchange-offers a comprehensive customer communication solution, combining Webex Contact Center's secure, flexible, cloud-based capabilities with Bucher + Suter's Salesforce integration and customer experience expertise.

b+s Elevate streamlines customer service by providing agents with a unified Salesforce-based interface. Cisco's industry-leading intelligent routing technology ensures customers always securely connect with the agent most suited to their inquiry. AI-driven insights powered by transcription services enhance Salesforce Einstein features like Generative Summarization and Recommendations. By storing all interaction data natively within Salesforce, the solution provides a holistic and actionable view of the entire customer journey. This wealth of data, combined with Bucher + Suter's contact center management tools, enables more efficient workflows and highly personalized customer interactions. Additionally, b+s Elevate leverages Salesforce Bring Your Own Channel (BYOC) to enable the integration of a variety of messaging services, facilitating flexible, always-available communication across multiple channels.

Trent Cook, VP of Product Strategy at Bucher + Suter, stated: "With b+s Elevate, we're focusing on simplifying and enhancing the contact center experience. By bundling the strengths of Webex Contact Center with Salesforce's capabilities and Bucher + Suter's deep contact center operational experience, we're offering a powerful yet straightforward solution that empowers agents and supports their endeavors to deliver superior customer service."

Todd Gimbel, Global Director, Solutions Engineering at Cisco, added: "Bucher + Suter has been an excellent partner in helping drive innovation within the customer experience space. b+s Elevate is a testament to our shared commitment to deliver cutting-edge solutions that are both powerful and user-friendly. By seamlessly integrating Webex Contact Center into the Salesforce ecosystem, Bucher + Suter offers businesses a streamlined, efficient way to harness the full potential of both technologies, ultimately transforming the agent and customer experience."

About Bucher + Suter

Bucher + Suter is a global provider of contact center solutions with corporate offices in Switzerland, Germany, and the USA. As a Cisco Premier Integrator, Gold Provider, and Advanced Technology Partner, Bucher + Suter specializes in developing tailored solutions for Webex Contact Center. The company has been supporting some of the world's largest Cisco Contact Center environments for decades.

Additional Resources

  • Visit the AppExchange listing: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=43cf0040-2e92-49fb-97be-8db5f0706def
  • Learn more about b+s Elevate: www.bucher-suter.com/elevate
  • Follow Bucher + Suter on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bucher-suter

Cisco, Webex, and Webex Contact Center are trademarks of Cisco, Inc. Salesforce, AppExchange, Einstein, and Service Cloud Voice are trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2503931/b_s_Elevate.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2503930/Bucher_Suter_Logo.jpg

Bucher + Suter Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bucher--suter-introduces-bs-elevate-the-comprehensive-customer-communication-suite-built-for-salesforce-with-webex-contact-center-302246380.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
