USA TODAY Sports, part of Gannett Co., Inc. and the National Football League (NFL), announced today the launch of the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 Girls Flag Football High School Poll. The weekly poll ranks the top 25 girls flag football teams competing in the 2024 fall season.

The USA TODAY Sports Super 25 Girls Flag Football poll will be ranked by a panel of USA TODAY Network writers, in coordination with data provided by the NFHS Network, from seven of the 12 sanctioned states that offer girls high school flag football as a fall varsity sport. This season's poll will include the following states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia and Illinois. The results will be published across the USA TODAY Network online during the high school football season and published on NFL and NFL club channels online.

"We're thrilled to partner with the NFL as girls flag football continues to grow across the country," said Chris Thomas, USA TODAY Network Sports Executive Editor. "The USA TODAY Network is the nation's premier organization for high school sports coverage, and our Super 25 rankings are an institution the timing of this partnership couldn't be better."

USA TODAY Network writers will determine an overall Super 25 Champion at the end of the fall season and highlight a top performance in each participating state. These Champions will be celebrated in their home market by the local NFL club and highlighted throughout the season during NFL programming.

"This is an amazing opportunity presented by USA TODAY Sports to amplify girls high school flag football on their national platform," said Stephanie Kwok, vice president of flag football for the NFL. "USA TODAY Sports gives girls high school flag football the exposure it needs to continue sanctioning more states and allow more teams to be a part of the rankings."

Played by an estimated 20 million people in more than 100 countries across six continents, flag football is a short, fast, non-contact and gender-equal format. It is the most inclusive and accessible format of football, played by people of all ages and genders, with women and girls driving some of the sport's fastest growth.

Earlier this summer, the NFL Flag Championships saw 2,800 players from around the world compete in Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Ohio. Last week, the NFL also announced the 2025 Pro Bowl Games will return to Orlando, Fl., where the league's top players will compete in on-field and off-field skills competitions and in an action-packed flag football game at Camping World Stadium. Later this month, elite flag football talent representing 32 nations across five continents will converge on the biggest-ever IFAF World Flag Football Championships in Lahti, Finland.

On October 16, 2023, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) voted to include Flag Football within the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. This historic decision will continue to legitimize and lend credibility to the sport, enabling these athletes the opportunity to compete on the world's biggest stage.

To learn more about NFL Flag or find a league near you to get involved in the movement, visit www.nflflag.com.

