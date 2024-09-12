Club announces strategic partnership with Ant International, a global leader in digital payment and financial technology

The partnership, which incorporates associated brands Alipay+, WorldFirst and Antom, will see Ant International become the Club's exclusive Official Global Payment Solutions and Digital Wallet Partner and Alipay+ the first Official Training Wear Sleeve Partner for both the men's and women's teams

Ant International will be working with the Club to support growth of and increase engagement with our supporters across the Asia-Pacific region

Tottenham Hotspur has today announced a new three-year strategic partnership with Ant International, a digital payment and financial technology leader.

Scott Munn (left), Chief Football Officer, Tottenham Hotspur and Yang Peng, Chief Executive Officer, Ant International signed a three-year strategic partnership on Thursday. (Photo: Business Wire)

The partnership sees Ant International, together with its business brands Alipay+, Antom and WorldFirst, become the exclusive Official Global Payment Solutions and Digital Wallet Partner of Tottenham Hotspur, and Alipay+ the first Official Training Wear Sleeve Partner for both the men's and women's teams.

The Club will be working with Ant International, through its digital technology solutions brand Alipay+ and merchant payment services brand Antom, to provide a seamless payment experience for fans at our Stadium and on e-commerce platforms, using payment methods widely used in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Ant International will also support the Club on activations to drive growth of and engagement with our fanbase in the APAC region via its partner digital payment apps, including Alipay. Ant International has a rich portfolio of experience in driving digital engagement through football, having sponsored both the UEFA Euro 2020 and 2024 tournaments.

Yang Peng, Chief Executive Officer, Ant International said: "Football is a game that can be enjoyed by everyone and has the power to transcend borders, bringing people together. This aligns with Ant International's mission in our globalization leveraging technological innovation to provide individuals and small businesses with greater access to inclusive financial services.

Tottenham Hotspur has the forward-looking vision of leveraging cutting-edge technologies to enhance fan experience. We resonate with the Club's 'To Dare is To Do' spirit and look forward to working closely with Tottenham Hotspur to engage with its global fanbase through our innovative payment and digitalisation solutions, inspiring the 1.6 billion consumers served by Alipay+ and its partners through the sport and the Club."

Daniel Levy, Chairman, Tottenham Hotspur said: "The Club and Ant International are fully aligned as we look to deepen connections with our football fans through digital interactions. We shall also be supporting the growth in awareness of the Ant International brand across our extensive global platforms as an elite Premier League Club.

Ant International, together with its ecosystem associates, brings a wealth of experience in digital fan engagement in football following its partnerships during the two most recent UEFA European championships. We are excited to work with them to enhance the digital experience for our fans in-Stadium and online and further engage our fanbase across the APAC region."

About Ant International

Headquartered in Singapore, Ant International powers the future of global commerce with digital innovation for everyone and every business to thrive. In close collaboration with partners, we support merchants of all sizes worldwide to realize their growth aspirations through a comprehensive range of tech-driven digital payment and financial services solutions.

About Alipay+

Alipay+ is a suite of cross-border mobile payment and digitalisation technology solutions that help connect global merchants to consumers. Consumers enjoy seamless payment and a broad choice of deals using their preferred payment methods while travelling abroad. Small and medium-sized businesses may use Alipay+ digital tools to enhance efficiency and achieve omni-channel growth.

About Antom

Antom is a leading provider of payment and digitisation services to merchants worldwide. Antom provides one-stop, vertical-specific digital payment solutions to meet the payment needs for merchants of all sizes, especially SMEs. With a presence in over 150 markets, Antom currently supports merchants in over 40 markets with the flexibility to accept payments in more than 100 currencies. Antom also provides digital marketing solutions and merchant digitisation services to help merchant in digital operations and to better engage with their customers.

About WorldFirst

WorldFirst is a one-stop digital payment and financial services platform for global businesses, especially SMEs in international trade. WorldFirst, which employs AI and other cutting-edge technologies for risk control, prioritises the safety and security of client funds above all else and has a leading fraud-prevention track record in the industry. WorldFirst has served one million customers worldwide and is connected to over 120 marketplaces. WorldFirst was founded in 2004 and joined Ant Group in 2019.

About Alipay

In the digital era, Alipay has evolved from a trusted payment tool to an open platform that connects businesses, institutions, service providers, and other partners with consumers. Alipay enables partners from various industries to offer safe and convenient payment options. It also enables partners to communicate and deliver different digital services to their customers in China through Alipay mini programs, lifestyle accounts and other tools. The Alipay platform has connected over 80 million businesses with more than one billion consumers.

